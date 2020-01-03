If your kids like Harry Potter, they will also like these 10 books

A world full of fantasies and positivity is where these books will lead your child. (Photo: Getty Images) A world full of fantasies and positivity is where these books will lead your child. (Photo: Getty Images)

It’s no wonder that so many kids love the Harry Potter series: an epic struggle between good and evil, a world full of magic, fantasy and adventure. Undoubtedly, you will not find a better series than Harry Potter for your kids, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any good ones with similar themes. These books include the same elements that make Harry Potter so fascinating and fun to read but bring female characters to the forefront, where their courage, intelligence, goodness and strength can really shine. Whether solving mysteries or fighting evils, these characters are surely going to inspire your kid.

Here’s the list of Top 10 books, you must bring for your kids, after Harry Potter:

1. Keeper of the Lost Cities By Shannon Messenger

Sophie, a 12-year-old, has never quite fit in at home or in school. She’s skipped grades and has always had to conceal a big secret: she’s a Telepath. When she meets the mysterious Fitz, she learns that she is actually an elf living in the human world. But while the elf world holds answers to some of her questions, she still doesn’t know where she came from and why she can’t remember her past. This box set collects paperbacks of the first three volumes of the series, Keeper of the Lost City, Exile, and Everblaze. There are nine books so far. Harry Potter fans will love the secret world and special abilities aspect of this awesome story. As the series progresses, Sophie’s early days in the magical world of Eternalia are followed by (sometimes uneasy) relationships the elves have with other creatures such as dwarves, trolls, goblins, etc. As the world expands, Sophie uncovers more disturbing political truths about her new home.

2. The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill

This is the tale of a young girl, Luna. Every year, the people of the Protectorate offer a baby to the forest witch, Xan, hoping the sacrifice will keep her from terrorising the town. But Xan is kind and gentle, nourishing abandoned children with starlight and delivering them to families on the other side of the forest. She shares her home with a wise Swamp Monster named Glerk and a Perfectly Tiny Dragon, Fyrian. But one year, Xan accidentally feeds a baby, moonlight instead of starlight, which fills her with extraordinary magic. Xan decides to raise this girl, whom she calls Luna, as her own. When Luna approaches her 13th birthday, her magic begins to emerge, but Xan is far away. Meanwhile, it is up to Luna to protect her people from a young man, from the Protectorate, who sets out to kill the witch.

3. The Alchemyst by Michael Scott

A fantasy novel wouldn’t be complete without a fight between good and evil. In The Alchemyst, the “Dark Elders” want to reclaim the earth and their minions—cats, rats and crows. “Good” is more colourful, but also ambiguous. Flamel and Perenelle assure their crew that they are up against evil, but sometimes their choices seem somewhat badly motivated. If your kids loved Harry Potter, the would definitely love stories with themes of good vs evil, and The Alchemyst is a must-read.

4. The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare

Clary Fray, a regular teenager, discovers on her sixteenth birthday that she’s a shadow hunter, “warriors with angel blood who fight demons”. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones is targeted but not limited to a teenage/young adult audience. There’s adventure, fantasy, and some romance too packed into an imaginative plotline. Follow Clary as she embraces her heritage, falls in love and battles her father in this epic tale.

5. The Serpent’s Secret (Kiranmala and the Kingdom Beyond #1) by Sayantani Dasgupta

On the morning of her 12th birthday, Kiranmala discovers that she’s a princess from another realm and her real parents are trapped in a place that sounds a lot like the Black Hole. As she solves riddles and battle demons (some of them can be friends, surprisingly!), while staying out of the way of the Serpent King the Rakkhoshi Queen, while being supported by her adoptive family. There’s a lot on her young shoulders — braving the underworld, finding her parents and saving New Jersey in this Indian mythological adventure.

6. Tuesdays at the Castle by Jessica Day George

Tuesdays at Castle Glower is Princess Celie’s favourite day as that’s when a new room, turret or an entire wing is added to the castle where she lives with her family. When thieves attack her parents’ carriage and they disappear, Celie takes comfort in the fact that their room stays exactly the same. But when the Royal Council and a foreign prince try to take over the kingdom, it’s up to Celie, familiar with every twist and turn of the castle, to stop them. Harry Potter fans will love this unique and imaginative series.

7. Nightmares! by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller, illustrated by Karl Kwasny

After Charlie’s dad remarries, he moves Charlie and his younger brother into their stepmother’s creepy purple mansion. Here, Charlie begins to get nightmares that feel all too real. And when witches steal his brother into their world, he must take on a mission to save him. To do this, Charlie and his friends must learn to conquer their fears so the nightmares cannot reach them. There are several life lessons to be picked up through the book.

8. The Unwanteds by Lissa McMann

In a society, where you’re either a Wanted, Unwanted or Necessary, Alex is declared Unwanted and sent to die. He is rescued by a magician and whisked away to a haven where are taught to use magical power. But Alex must risk the security and comfort of his new home to journey to his Wanted twin in the old world.

9. Five Kingdoms: Sky Raiders by Brandon Mull

In this inventive universe, Cole Randolph is a regular kid trick-or-treating with his friends when they all get kidnapped. He secretly follows the kidnappers to a world of five kingdoms, where he’s captured and sold to slavers on the dreaded Outskirts, where the magic is beginning to be unleashed. Cole and Mira, a girl with unique abilities, must set things right and find his way home before his existence is erased.

10.The Power of Poppy Pendle by Natasha Lowe

Ten-year-old Poppy was born to ordinary parents, but she has inherited the powers of a witch and her delighted parents want her to follow in the footsteps of her great-aunt, a famous witch. But Poppy loves to bake — yummy lemon cakes, buttery almond cookies and caramel crunch cookies. When her parents banish the oven from their house, Poppy discovers a dark side to magic, which is triggered by anger. Fortunately, good friends and good food can make everything better.

