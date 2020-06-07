Kids getting bored? Some interesting workshops to keep them busy this summer

From origami to arts and crafts, and yoga, there are many things that your kids can try in this period of lockdown. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) From origami to arts and crafts, and yoga, there are many things that your kids can try in this period of lockdown. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In lockdown, children are believed to be getting bored the most, what with having to interact with their friends and teachers virtually only, and not getting to go out and play. While many parents around the country are keeping busy with their own professional commitments, they are also looking for ways to keep their kids productively engaged.

If you are a parent who is searching for many different online activities and summer programmers for kids, here is what you need to know.

* Ed Gurukul is starting a kids’ summer camp. A virtual camp, it is offering kids many interesting courses — both academic and non-academic. Among the academic courses, your kid will be able to learn Phonics, Mental Maths, Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu, Tamil, and Basic Coding, and in the non-academic category, your child can take part in writing workshops, in public speaking, origami, rangoli making, chess, and music, to name a few. So, what are you waiting for? All the information is available on their website.

* If your child is into music, and has shown a genuine interest and inclination, now would be the perfect time for them to make serious use of their talent. They can learn Hindustani classical vocal music online with Shaswati Nag. Nag’s oeuvre comprises khyal, thumri, ghazal, bhajan, Tagore songs, and Bollywood music. She can be reached at nipanag@gmail.com.

* Indus Early Learning Centre, Whitefield Bengaluru, has also put together a summer camp for kids. The camp starts June 8, and goes on till June 19. It is for children belonging to age groups 2-4 years, and 4-6 years. In this online summer camp, based on their age groups, children can learn many activities starting from music and movement, to nature, art and storytelling, and deep reading and leadership. You can check out their website for more information.

* Tugbug Children’s Centre is also offering many online workshops for kids, to make them have a good time in summers. These live and interactive workshops include stories, arts and crafts, and yoga sessions. Children can enjoy them all day from 10 am to 7 pm, and each group comprises not more than five kids. If they want to include friends, they can join via an online workshop play date. The initiative is called ‘Home Okay Please’, and is hosted by a Tugbug anchor. You will find more information on their website.

* Summer time for kids means no academics. They want to try something fun and interesting that does not require them to go through school books. This is the right time for them to learn a new language, or try something they have never tried before. In Buzzing Bubs, you will find a list of activities for your kids, and depending upon their age, you can select something that matches their taste and interest.

For instance, there is an online photography workshop for kids aged seven years and above. There is also something called the BrainArt Online Visual Art Workshop, which is “designed to help children express their creative ideas”. It starts June 8, and is for kids aged between 8 and 13 years.

All the information, including information of how to connect and the fees, is available on the website.

* Then, there is always Udemy to in case you need some more ideas and/or resources. If your kid is getting cranky and extremely bored, get them enrolled in some interesting classes — starting from music (learning to play the piano), to cooking and crafts (a sewing course for children aged between 6 and 14 years), and of course, art.

