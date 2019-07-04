The lure of kids’ extracurricular activities: the impact, and answers to parents’ questions

By Jigish Sonagara

Advertising

We all know the importance of academic success when it comes to the future of our children. But even as we focus on exam scores and scholastic achievements, we shouldn’t neglect the importance of co-curricular activities. Extracurricular activities, which differ from co-curricular activities by taking place outside of regular school hours, can consist of anything from sports and music to various clubs and societies. Now, while we all want our children to have a happy childhood pursuing their interests, I can already hear your objection – “Happiness is all well and good, but won’t it interfere with their grades?” In order to clear this, and many other commonly held misconceptions, up, I’ve chose to answer some of the questions on co-curricular activities I’ve most often heard from concerned parents.

Also Read| 5 activities for children with learning disabilities

Won’t co-curricular activities affect their grades?

You might be forgiven for thinking this. After all, more time spent on other activities reduces the amount of time that can be devoted to studying. But the surprising truth of the matter is that numerous studies have found a host of benefits, both academic and otherwise, that arise from children participating in extracurricular activities. On the academic front, socially engaged students have been observed to have better attendance rates at school, higher levels of achievement, and aspirations to higher levels of education.

Does participating in co-curricular activities have any other benefits?

They certainly do! Extracurricular activities have been shown to have plenty of benefits beyond the academic. The most obvious are the health benefits that come with getting away from a screen and engaging in another activity, whether it be a physical activity or a mental pursuit. Engaging with other children has also been shown to develop vital interpersonal skills, such as teamwork, socialisation, and self-expression. The break from academics, and the chance to try their hand at a new activity, also improves a child’s self-esteem and confidence, traits that are critical in today’s fast paced world.

Advertising

What if my child doesn’t enjoy the activities they’re participating in?

The beauty of an co-curricular activity is that it’s entirely optional, so if your child isn’t having fun, drop it! There are dozens of classes and after-school activities catering to children, so a lack of options certainly isn’t a concern. What’s important is ensuring your child is happy, engaged, and eager to get back to it after school! So whether it’s chess, debating, or swimming that catches their fancy, rest assured there’s something out there for everyone.

How do I ensure that my child stays committed to these activities?

Extracurricular activities should serve as a vital component of a child’s life. However, it’s all too easy to enrol a child in too many different classes, resulting in a hectic schedule with very little room for downtime. In these situations, you’ll almost inevitably see your child gradually lose interest in their daily routine. The result? All your hard-earned time and money goes to waste. The key to ensuring a healthy, balanced lifestyle lies in quality, not quantity. What this means is that participating in as many activities as possible isn’t necessarily a good thing – instead, try and find something that truly captures your child’s imagination and sparks their interest. Sign them up for several different activities and observe. If they’re having fun, stick with it! If they’re unhappy, put a stop to it and move on. And if they’re truly having fun, the question of commitment will never be an issue. It’s once this balance has been achieved that they can truly be labelled co-curricular, instead of the more frequently used extracurricular or anything else of that nature.

(The author is founder and CEO, Aidia Technovations)