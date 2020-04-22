Keep your kid busy with picture books; here are 10 recommendations

So that the lockdown period does not get repetitive for kids, parents are curating resources and looking at activities even, to keep their little ones engaged and entertained for hours. Reading, more than anything else, is being encouraged. There is an ocean of books out there for your child — catering to different age groups and platforms. While some are available as e-books, others are being narrated online by authors and other celebrated personalities, including Hollywood stars.
Recently, actor Soha Ali Khan shared this adorable picture of her daughter Inaaya surrounded by many colourful and intriguing picture books, on her Instagram. “Booked for the week!” she captioned the photo. And indeed, the mother-daughter duo seems to be booked for a long time, given there are so many books to read and cover.
In the picture, we can see books like I Need To Pee, Storm In The Garden, The Rumour, Rooster Raga, to name a few.
View this post on Instagram
Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime
If you are a parent who is inspired by Khan and looking for some interesting picture books by Indian authors to keep your child busy in the lockdown, here are 10 such recommendations; read on.
Ammachi’s Glasses by Priya Kuriyan
Publisher: Tulika Books
Illustrator: Priya Kuriyan
The household is in a flurry as Ammachi, as a Malayali grandmother is called, can’t find her glasses one morning. The wordless illustrations depict a hilarious tale as Ammachi hangs out the cat to dry, cooks her footwear and does other memorable things in this book.
The Manic Panic by Richa Jha
Publisher: Pickle Yolk Books
Illustrator: Mithila Ananth
The Wifi has stopped working and it’s up to little Shivi to show her bored parents that there is a perfectly wonderful life to be enjoyed beyond their screen-craze.
Machher Jhol by Richa Jha
Publisher: Pickle Yolk Books
Illustrator: Sumanta Dey
When Gopu’s father (Baba) falls sick, the visually impaired little boy negotiates the markets and traffic of Kolkata, to reach his grandma’s house to get her to cook Baba’s favourite fish curry.
Pink and Blue by Ritu Vaishnav
Publisher: Puffin
Illustrator: Vishnu M Nair
In this book, with quirky artwork, a mother has a conversation about gender stereotypes with her child.
The Ammuchi Puchi by Sharanya Manivannan
Publisher: Puffin India
Illustrator: Nerina Canzi
Aditya and Anjali love listening to their grandmother’s stories, particularly the scary one about the ghost in the tree. But the night their grandmother passes away, something happens that is more mysterious and magical than any story.
The Jungle Radio, by Devangana Dash
Publisher: Puffin
With lush illustrations and a lyrical story, this is a musical guide to the many birdsongs contained in the Indian forests told through curious little Gul.
The Story of Karna: The Unsung Hero by Shumita Sharma Deveshvar
Publisher: Goodearth Books
Illustrator: Pia Alize
An inspired and illustrated retelling of the legend of Karna, among the Mahabharata’s most tragic and heroic characters, for a new generation.
ALSO READ | Coronavirus pandemic: Helped by parents, children are doing charitable acts
Twice Upon a Time by Payal Kapadia
Publisher: Puffin
Keya is a princess, till she quits and finds the least suitable replacement for the job — brash, bubblegum chewing girl. And what happens when a real princess starts becoming a real person?
The Pottering Pig by Rohit Kulkarni
Publisher: Pratham Books
Illustrator: Priya Kuriyan
Mini, the potter, finds all his beautiful pots broken and blames his pet pig Lalita (inspired by her real-life counterpart).
Under the Invisibility Cloak by Varsha Joshi
Publisher: Pratham Books
Illustrator: Radhika Tipnis
What would you do if you had an invisibility cloak? Arnav and Tanisha head to the library to find out.
ALSO READ | Is your child a Disney fan? Now they can take these drawing classes online
Tomato Flood by Nitayee Parikh Sharma
Publisher: Tota Books
Illustrator: Alankrita Amaya
One day, Veer and Ananya squish and squash Baba’s freshly grown tomatoes and throw them at each other. Soon, they have a bumper harvest of tomatoes.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.