Keep your kid busy with picture books; here are 10 recommendations

So that the lockdown period does not get repetitive for kids, parents are curating resources and looking at activities even, to keep their little ones engaged and entertained for hours. Reading, more than anything else, is being encouraged. There is an ocean of books out there for your child — catering to different age groups and platforms. While some are available as e-books, others are being narrated online by authors and other celebrated personalities, including Hollywood stars.

Recently, actor Soha Ali Khan shared this adorable picture of her daughter Inaaya surrounded by many colourful and intriguing picture books, on her Instagram. “Booked for the week!” she captioned the photo. And indeed, the mother-daughter duo seems to be booked for a long time, given there are so many books to read and cover.

In the picture, we can see books like I Need To Pee, Storm In The Garden, The Rumour, Rooster Raga, to name a few.

If you are a parent who is inspired by Khan and looking for some interesting picture books by Indian authors to keep your child busy in the lockdown, here are 10 such recommendations; read on.

Ammachi’s Glasses by Priya Kuriyan

Publisher: Tulika Books

Illustrator: Priya Kuriyan

The household is in a flurry as Ammachi, as a Malayali grandmother is called, can’t find her glasses one morning. The wordless illustrations depict a hilarious tale as Ammachi hangs out the cat to dry, cooks her footwear and does other memorable things in this book.

The Manic Panic by Richa Jha

Publisher: Pickle Yolk Books

Illustrator: Mithila Ananth

The Wifi has stopped working and it’s up to little Shivi to show her bored parents that there is a perfectly wonderful life to be enjoyed beyond their screen-craze.

Machher Jhol by Richa Jha

Publisher: Pickle Yolk Books

Illustrator: Sumanta Dey

When Gopu’s father (Baba) falls sick, the visually impaired little boy negotiates the markets and traffic of Kolkata, to reach his grandma’s house to get her to cook Baba’s favourite fish curry.

Pink and Blue by Ritu Vaishnav

Publisher: Puffin

Illustrator: Vishnu M Nair

In this book, with quirky artwork, a mother has a conversation about gender stereotypes with her child.

The Ammuchi Puchi by Sharanya Manivannan

Publisher: Puffin India

Illustrator: Nerina Canzi

Aditya and Anjali love listening to their grandmother’s stories, particularly the scary one about the ghost in the tree. But the night their grandmother passes away, something happens that is more mysterious and magical than any story.

The Jungle Radio, by Devangana Dash

Publisher: Puffin

With lush illustrations and a lyrical story, this is a musical guide to the many birdsongs contained in the Indian forests told through curious little Gul.

The Story of Karna: The Unsung Hero by Shumita Sharma Deveshvar

Publisher: Goodearth Books

Illustrator: Pia Alize

An inspired and illustrated retelling of the legend of Karna, among the Mahabharata’s most tragic and heroic characters, for a new generation.

Twice Upon a Time by Payal Kapadia

Publisher: Puffin

Keya is a princess, till she quits and finds the least suitable replacement for the job — brash, bubblegum chewing girl. And what happens when a real princess starts becoming a real person?

The Pottering Pig by Rohit Kulkarni

Publisher: Pratham Books

Illustrator: Priya Kuriyan

Mini, the potter, finds all his beautiful pots broken and blames his pet pig Lalita (inspired by her real-life counterpart).

Under the Invisibility Cloak by Varsha Joshi

Publisher: Pratham Books

Illustrator: Radhika Tipnis

What would you do if you had an invisibility cloak? Arnav and Tanisha head to the library to find out.

Tomato Flood by Nitayee Parikh Sharma

Publisher: Tota Books

Illustrator: Alankrita Amaya

One day, Veer and Ananya squish and squash Baba’s freshly grown tomatoes and throw them at each other. Soon, they have a bumper harvest of tomatoes.

