Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Five reasons to watch the show with kids

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s nail-biting quizzing has educated and entertained the audience for years now. Not to mention host Amitabh Bachchan’s charismatic presence that has wooed the show’s fans and contestants alike.

With the 11th season of KBC back on television, it is a great time to watch the show with your kids. Here’s why:

1. General knowledge

If you have been watching the show or are at least aware of its format, you already know that this would be a fun way to help your child gain more knowledge on various topics, from history to current affairs. You can ask your child to note down interesting facts, which can be used for playing a quiz later with other family members.

2. Meet real-life heroes

This time, KBC has introduced a new feature Karamveer for real-life heroes who will be participating in the game for a social cause, from acid attack victims to child rights activists. Listening to their real-life stories and struggles would be a great opportunity to inspire kids.

3. Learn about social issues

Through Karamveer, kids will also become aware of various social issues. “The discussions affect the audience and make a difference in their lives. While the government has been supporting these issues, it’s wonderful to see people come together and take an initiative during a crisis,” Bachchan said in an interview. Parents can also take the discussion ahead with their child on age-appropriate issues.

4. Learn inclusivity

The show has witnessed contestants from all walks of life and socioeconomic backgrounds participating in the game. In the previous season, for instance, municipality cleaner Manish Narayan Patil made news for winning big in the game. Through the show, kids are likely to learn empathy and inclusiveness, values that will help them become better human beings eventually.

5. Quality time with family

Not all television shows are appropriate enough to be watched with kids. KBC is among those shows that all members of the family can watch together and learn. This would be good way to spend some quality time with kids.