Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Know more about India’s first PM with these children’s books

Jawaharlal death anniversary: Here are some books that will enrich your child’s knowledge of history, while learning more about India’s first prime minister.

Letters from a Father to his Daughter by Jawaharlal Nehru (Age: 9+)

This evergreen collection of 30 letters that Jawaharlal Nehru sent to his daughter Indira in the year 1928, when she was 10 years old, is relevant even now. This was written when he was in Allahabad, while Indira was spending the summer in Mussoorie. In these letters, Nehru tells her the story of civilisation and how the earth was made.

Puffin Lives: Jawaharlal Nehru by Aditi De (Age: 9+)

Read about the life of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in this biography for young readers. It’s filled with anecdotes and trivia that recount episodes from his childhood, student years in England, and his involvement in the struggle for Indian independence. It also talks about his role in shaping the new democratic republic of India. Born to a privileged family in Allahabad, Jawaharlal was a key figure of the Indian independence movement, working alongside Mahatma Gandhi. During the struggle, he spent over 10 years in jail and led several protest marches.

Glimpses of World History by Jawaharlal Nehru (Age 12+)

This is a collection of 196 letters that Jawaharlal Nehru wrote during his three years in prison to his daughter Indira, then 13 years old. It introduces young reader as well to the world and its history, from 6000 BC to his current time. The book starts with Nehru expressing his sadness at not being able to be physically present around Indira, but instead of materialistic gifts, he promises to give her the gift of knowledge and wisdom.

Jawaharlal Nehru by Anant Pai (Age: 6+)

Published by Amar Chitra Katha, this volume traces the life of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and how his early years shape this great man of destiny. In his will, Nehru wrote, “I am proud of that great inheritance that has been and is ours and I am conscious that I too, like all of us, am a link in that unbroken chain which goes back to the dawn of history in the immemorial past of India. That chain I would not break, for I treasure it and seek inspiration from it.”

The Puffin History of India by Roshen Dalal (Age: 9+)

If your child is enjoying Nehru’s biographies and has developed an interest in history, they may also like this book, which traces the social, political, cultural and economic development of the country. It highlights key points in history, from the earliest times to the British rule, Nationalist movement and Indian Independence. It gives an insight of life in India up to 1947.