Janmashtami 2018: Have your children read these books yet?

Tales of Krishna—be it about his childhood or his role in the Mahabharata—have fascinated children for generations. On the occasion of Janmashtami 2018, here are some books on Krishna that independent learners can be introduced to:

An Identity Card for Krishna (Fun in Devlok: Omnibus) by Devdutt Pattanaik

Penned by popular author Devdutt Pattanaik, this book narrates the story of Krishna, who wasn’t allowed to board an airplane because he didn’t have an identity card. His friends Garuda and Sesha took him to meet Lata-kumari in Guwahati, who told him why Rishi Chavan ruled that all gods should carry a ‘dhvaja’ or flag with each god’s very own symbol.

Gita: The Battle of the Worlds by Sonal Sachdev Patel and Jemma Wayne Kattan

This book takes the epic battle within the Gita and transports it inside the body of a young boy called Dev. A classic story delving into the concepts of good and evil, readers connect with some of the deeper concepts in the Gita.

Amma Tell Me About Krishna by Bhakti Mathur (Trilogy)

This trilogy comprises three parts, namely Amma Tell Me About Krishna!, Amma Tell Me How Krishna Fought the Demons, and Amma Tell Me How Krishna Defeated Kansa! The trilogy begins with the birth of Krishna and his escape from the prison, followed by how he fought the demons Putana, Trinavarta, Vatasura and Bakasura. The trilogy ends with Kansa trying to kill Krishna, who finally defeats him.

Krishna: Defender of Dharma by Shweta Taneja

This graphic novel by Shweta Taneja revolves around Lord Vishnu who comes to the Earth in his eighth avatar as Krishna, the defender of dharma. What follows are stories of Krishna fighting evil to put mankind on the path of righteousness.

The Gita For Children by Roopa Pai

This book is a one-of-a-kind retelling of the epic conversation between Pandava prince Arjuna and his mentor and friend Krishna that wraps the lessons of Gita in an appealing manner for children. It is thought-provoking and yet brimming with fun trivia.

Stories of Krishna (Amar Chitra Katha)

This series includes well-illustrated stories about Krishna’s childhood. The language is lucid and connects with the reader easily.