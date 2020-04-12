Is your kid obsessed with Harry Potter? Here’s how they can be kept busy

Is your kid a witch or a wizard? These fun activities will help them to find out. (Source: File photo) Is your kid a witch or a wizard? These fun activities will help them to find out. (Source: File photo)

Let us admit it, there is no such thing as ‘being too old for Harry Potter’. For years now, the beloved boy wizard and his story has ruled our hearts. And now, a new generation is waking up to its magic. So, it can be said that Harry Potter will never run out of charm. In this lockdown, let your kid (re)discover the world of magic, by doing some interesting activities while staying at home. Here are some fun things that you and your child can try together.

Harry Potter audiobook

The first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is available for free on Audible’s new platform, ‘stories.audible.com’. It is available in six different languages namely, English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese.

Wizarding World activities

When you go the to Wizarding World website, you will find that readers can choose from a host of activities on how to keep boredom away. All they need, is a little bit of magic. For instance, you can design for your kid, a cosy reading experience. Wizarding World suggests you make them a den, or a blanket fort, get many cushions to keep them tucked in and warm, some snacks, proper lights so their eyes don’t get strained, and a Harry Potter book of their choice. When they turn the pages and conjure magic, they will be engrossed for hours.

Bloomsbury’s Harry Potter Name Generator

You can make your child believe they are actually a witch/wizard by letting them take Bloomsbury’s name generator. All they have to do is fill their names in the designated tabs and allow the magic to unfurl. In no time, they will get their very own, customised name — the name which will allow them entry into Hogwarts!

Reading made easy by Scholastic

So as to get them to love the books, Scholastic suggests some great ideas. Among them is encouraging them to read aloud, letting them design their own cover and show their artistic abilities, and of course, using ebooks or audiobooks to gauge their interest.

