International Nelson Mandela Day 2019: Books on the icon kids need to read

Nelson Mandela Day 2019: A former President of South Africa and anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela has been an inspiration for all. To honour the leader, Nelson Mandela Day, officially declared by United Nations, is celebrated annually on his birthday, July 18. On this day, talk to your kids about who the icon was and introduce them to these books.

Who Was Nelson Mandela? by Pam Pollack and Who HQ (Age 8+)

An interesting addition to the Who Was…? series, this book, illustrated by Stephen Marchesi, will help your child get an idea about how Nelson Mandela spent his life battling apartheid and championed a peaceful revolution. Publisher: Penguin Workshop

Long Walk to Freedom: Illustrated Children’s edition by Chris Van Wyk (Age 6+)

This abridged version of Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela is a lovely picture book that your kids will enjoy. From being the little boy whose father called him “troublemaker” to growing up to become the first black president who fought for freedom and justice, this book will help kids learn some interesting and important facts about the inspirational leader. Publisher: Macmillan Children’s Books

Nelson Mandela by Kadir Nelson (Age 4+)

Award-winning author-illustrator Kadir Nelson narrates the story of the global icon in this book in free verse coupled with glorious illustrations. The young readers are sure to be inspired by Mandela’s efforts and struggles to create a more just world. Publisher: Katherine Tegen Books

Nelson Mandela: The Unconquerable Soul by Lewis Helfand (Age 10+)

With captivating illustrations by Sankha Banerjee, this book introduces young readers to Nelson Mandela and his fight for equality of all races, leading black men and women to the path of freedom. Publisher: Campfire

Nelson Mandela: The President Who Spent 27 Years in Prison – Biography for Kids (Age 10+)

As the title itself suggests, this book will teach kids about the president who was once a prisoner for 27 years, and will be inspired by his tale of bravery, hope and inspiration. Publisher: Dissected Lives