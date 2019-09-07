International Literacy Day 2019: Gappu Can’t Dance — Short story for kids

Toggle Menu Sections
international literacy day 2019, short stories for kids, pratham one story one day
Photos courtesy: Gappu Can’t Dance, published by Pratham Books

International Literacy Day: Everyone in Class 1A knows Gappu can’t dance. When the students raise their left hand, she raises her right! Can Komal Ma’am get Gappu to dance? A story about the joy of dancing, using the concept of opposites. This picture book is one if the two books chosen by its publisher Pratham Books to be read to thousands of children across India during its One Day One Story campaign for World Literacy Day.

Written by Menaka Raman, illustrated by Krishna Chandran

international literacy day 2019, short stories for kids, pratham one story one day
Can Gappu learn to dance?

Komal Ma’am is showing 1A

Dance steps for Wednesday’s class play.

international literacy day, short stories for kids, pratham one day one book
Read aloud to kids

Thaka dhimi thai!

“Lift your left hand high.”

international literacy day, short stories for kids, pratham one day one book
Gappu can’t dance!

Uh-oh! Gappu lifts her right hand.

Gappu can’t dance!

Bippity bop bop boom!

“Run fast around the room.”

Uh-oh! Gappu is too slow.

Gappu can’t dance!

international literacy day, short stories for kids, pratham one day one story
Kids love dancing!

Thaka-dina-din tak!

“Everybody jump up.”

international literacy day, short stories for kids, pratham one day one story
Gappu can’t dance!

Uh-oh! Gappu sits down.

Gappu can’t dance!

international literacy day, short stories for kids, pratham one day one story
Everyone’s dancing!

Dooby doop diddly din din!

“Put your right leg in.”

international literacy day, short stories for kids, pratham one day one story
Gappu can’t dance!

Uh-oh! Gappu puts her right leg out.

Gappu can’t dance!

international literacy day, short stories for kids, pratham one day one story
Everyone’s laughing at Gappu

Everyone giggles and points,

As Gappu gets it wrong.

But Komal Ma’am knows what to do.

She tells the class, “Follow Gappu!”

international literacy day, short stories for kids, pratham one day one story
Gappu can dance!

Thaka dhimi thai!

Some hands low, some hands high.

Bippity bop bop boom!

Fast and slow around the room.

Thaka-dina-din tak!

It doesn’t matter if you’re down or up.

Dooby doop diddly din din!

Just make sure you join in.

international literacy day, short stories for kids, pratham one day one story
Anyone can dance!

Gappu CAN dance.

And so can you!

(Published with permission from Pratham Books and Storyweaver.org.in)

