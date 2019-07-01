International Joke Day 2019: Harry Potter jokes for parents and kids

Are you and the kids fans of Harry Potter? Here is a compilation of jokes that you’re sure to enjoy together!

Q: Why does Voldemort prefer Twitter over Facebook?

A: He has followers, not friends.

Q: Why does Voldemort love Nagini?

A: Because she gives him hugs and hisses.

Q: Why did Lucius Malfoy cross the road twice?

A: He’s a double-crosser.

Q: Why did the Dark Lord cross the road?

A: Because Potter couldn’t stop him

Q: What do you call Quidditch players who live in the dorm?

A: Broom-mates

Q: Why did Trevor cross the road?

A: To get away from Longbottom

Q: Why was the Quidditch commentator coughing?

A: He was feeling Weasley!

Q: What is a Hufflepuff with two brain cells?

A: Gifted

Q: Did you hear about the witch who won the lottery?

A: Yeah, she went Knuts!

Q: What kind of cereal do they serve at Hogwarts?

A: Hufflepuffs

Q: Why did Snape stand in the middle of the road?

A: So you won’t know which side he’s on.

Q: How do the Malfoys get into bed?

A: They Slytherin!

Q: What does Harry Potter have that Voldemort doesn’t?

A: A nose!

Q: On a scale of one to ten, how obsessed with Harry Potter are you?

A: Nine and three quarters!

Q: How do you get a mythical creature into your house?

A: Through the Gryffindor!

Q: Why does Neville get his trousers specially made?

A: He has a Longbottom!

Q: How many wizards does it take to change a light bulb?

A: Two – one to hold the bulb, and one to make the room revolve!