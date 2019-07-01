International Joke Day 2019: Harry Potter jokes for parents and kids

Are you and the kids fans of Harry Potter? Here is a compilation of jokes that you’re sure to enjoy together!
Q: Why does Voldemort prefer Twitter over Facebook?
A: He has followers, not friends.
Q: Why does Voldemort love Nagini?
A: Because she gives him hugs and hisses.
Q: Why did Lucius Malfoy cross the road twice?
A: He’s a double-crosser.
Q: Why did the Dark Lord cross the road?
A: Because Potter couldn’t stop him
Q: What do you call Quidditch players who live in the dorm?
A: Broom-mates
Q: Why did Trevor cross the road?
A: To get away from Longbottom
Q: Why was the Quidditch commentator coughing?
A: He was feeling Weasley!
Q: What is a Hufflepuff with two brain cells?
A: Gifted
Q: Did you hear about the witch who won the lottery?
A: Yeah, she went Knuts!
Q: What kind of cereal do they serve at Hogwarts?
A: Hufflepuffs
Q: Why did Snape stand in the middle of the road?
A: So you won’t know which side he’s on.
Q: How do the Malfoys get into bed?
A: They Slytherin!
Q: What does Harry Potter have that Voldemort doesn’t?
A: A nose!
Q: On a scale of one to ten, how obsessed with Harry Potter are you?
A: Nine and three quarters!
Q: How do you get a mythical creature into your house?
A: Through the Gryffindor!
Q: Why does Neville get his trousers specially made?
A: He has a Longbottom!
Q: How many wizards does it take to change a light bulb?
A: Two – one to hold the bulb, and one to make the room revolve!