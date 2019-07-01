International Joke Day 2019: Harry Potter jokes for parents and kids

Toggle Menu Sections
International Joke Day 2019: Share some laughs by reading these jokes on Harry Potter with your kids to celebrate the day.

Harry Potter (file photo)

Are you and the kids fans of Harry Potter? Here is a compilation of jokes that you’re sure to enjoy together!

Q: Why does Voldemort prefer Twitter over Facebook?

A: He has followers, not friends.

Q: Why does Voldemort love Nagini?

A: Because she gives him hugs and hisses.

Q: Why did Lucius Malfoy cross the road twice?

A: He’s a double-crosser.

Q: Why did the Dark Lord cross the road?

A: Because Potter couldn’t stop him

Q: What do you call Quidditch players who live in the dorm?

A: Broom-mates

Q: Why did Trevor cross the road?

A: To get away from Longbottom

Q: Why was the Quidditch commentator coughing?

A: He was feeling Weasley!

Q: What is a Hufflepuff with two brain cells?

A: Gifted

Q: Did you hear about the witch who won the lottery?

A: Yeah, she went Knuts!

Q: What kind of cereal do they serve at Hogwarts?

A: Hufflepuffs

Q: Why did Snape stand in the middle of the road?

A: So you won’t know which side he’s on.

Q: How do the Malfoys get into bed?

A: They Slytherin!

Q: What does Harry Potter have that Voldemort doesn’t?

A: A nose!

Q: On a scale of one to ten, how obsessed with Harry Potter are you?

A: Nine and three quarters!

Q: How do you get a mythical creature into your house?

A: Through the Gryffindor!

Q: Why does Neville get his trousers specially made?

A: He has a Longbottom!

Q: How many wizards does it take to change a light bulb?

A: Two – one to hold the bulb, and one to make the room revolve!

