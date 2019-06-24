International Fairy Day 2019: Eight princess books to raise a feminist

International Fairy Day 2019: Introduce your kids to these fairy tales about princesses who control their destiny and know how to have fun!

Not All Princesses Dress in Pink by Jane Yolen and Heidi EY Stemple (Age: 3+)

A princess can kick soccer balls, play in bright red socks that stink, jump in mud puddles or climb trees, all while wearing their sparkly crowns or tiaras. They are free to create a mess, too, in this picture book, where girls don’t necessarily like pink. Also, “some princesses, when they choose, never pick out fancy shoes.”

The Princess and the Pizza by Mary Jane and Herm Auch (Age: 3+)

Princess Paulina has to rethink her life after her father, the king, decides to quit the royal life and become a wood carver. She plans to win herself a prince in marriage but for that, she first has to pass the queen’s tests. Is being a princess really worth it, though? This is an irreverent tale, with lots of extra cheese and toppings. As Paulina ends up accidentally inventing pizza during a cooking competition, she opts for a pizza joint instead of a royal marriage.

Forgotten Fairytales of Brave and Brilliant Girls (Age: 7+)

These eight forgotten fairy tales from Usborne are stories of fearless and adventurous heroines, where a sleeping prince is saved by a princess, sisters battle a goblin to rescue a bear and a young girl saves her family from a giant.

The Surface Breaks by Louise O’Neill (Age: 14+)

In this retelling of The Little Mermaid for older kids, Gaia, a young mermaid dreams of independence from her controlling father. As she feels drawn towards a boy as she swims up to the surface, she longs to join his world.

Thunder Rose by Jerdine Nolen and Kadir Nelson (Age: 5+)

Rose is free-spirited and powerful. When she was born, she wrapped a ball of lightning and placed it on her shoulder. Her heroic feats include building metal structures and taming a stampeding herd of steers.

Snow White and the 77 Dwarfs by Davide Cali and Raphaelle Barbanegre (Age: 3+)

In this hilarious retelling of Snow White, she has to contend with 77 naughty dwarves who leave a mess around and refuse to help out at home. With 77 lunches to pack, “with a sandwich and a juice box in each”, perhaps the witch’s poisonous apple is a better option!

Princess Pigsty by Cornelia Funke, illustrated by Kerstin Meyer (Age: 4+)

Princess Isabella is sick of having smile constantly and being waited upon. She’d rather get dirty climbing trees. When she’s banished to the pigsty by her father, Isabella finds she couldn’t be happier!

The Paper-Bag Princess by Robert Munsch, illustrated by Michael Martchenko (Age: 3+)

In this modern classic, when a dragon destroys her castles, burning down her clothes in the process, the princess puts on a paper bag as a dress and sets out to save her prince, who runs out to be extremely grateful! When he tells Elizabeth, “You smell like ashes, your hair is all tangled and you are wearing a dirty old paper bag. Come back when you are dressed like a real princess,” Elizabeth rejects him outright.