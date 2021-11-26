Children’s literary festival ‘Bookaroo Delhi’ to begin on November 27

The 13th edition of Bookaroo Delhi, a children’s literature festival, is all set to be held at the picturesque National Rail Museum, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on November 27 -28, 2021 from 11 am to 4:30 pm.

The festival is all set to delight children and parents alike in Delhi with scintillating storytelling, workshops, poetry, art & craft and books at the capital city. 46 outstation speakers are expected to participate and 50 sessions for children aged 4-14 would be held over the weekend.

Bookaroo’s mission is to bring back the wonder of imagination and make reading books fascinating in today’s world for children. Organised by Delhi-based Bookaroo Trust – it is India’s first literature festival of its kind. The festival, which began in November 2008 as a solo edition in New Delhi, has since travelled to 16 cities across India.

“We would like to thank the National Rail Museum, publishers, friends, parents, teachers, our authors, illustrators, sponsors and all those who have supported us in many, many ways. This edition has been exceptional in the way all our supporters stood by us,” said M Venkatesh, co-founder and festival director, Bookaroo Children’s Literature Festival.

Highlights of the festival:

The Wall of Healing: An ongoing activity where children can express their anguish, pain and wounds guided by artists and illustrators from the Art1st team.

Issues: Sessions on self-discovery where children are encouraged to think why they are unique and how their being is more important than the colour of their skin.

Book launches: This Bookaroo features three book launches – Happiness Train by Nandini Nayar, Coral Woman by Lubaina Bandukwala, Ammu’s Bottle Boat by (Niveditha Subramanium), Pedru and the Big Boom by Nandita da Cunha, The Tiger, the Bear and the Battle for Mahovan by Akshay Manwani.

