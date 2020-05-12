Indian moms love spending time on WhatsApp and Instagram, survey finds

According to the survey, 36 per cent of mothers across the country said Instagram has emerged as a discovery platform for them, for when they are discovering new products and services. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) According to the survey, 36 per cent of mothers across the country said Instagram has emerged as a discovery platform for them, for when they are discovering new products and services. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When they are not discharging their motherly duties, Indian moms are spending their time finding out what other resources they can use, by surfing through apps. In fact, a recent survey has revealed that they spend an average of two to three hours every day on the internet. While WhatsApp is their most favourite application, Instagram is a close second.

The survey — titled ‘The Digital Usage of the Indian Mom’ — included over 2,000 mothers from 11 cities, and was conducted by Kidsstoppress, a parenting platform. It highlighted the internet usage of moms when they are starting a family, are with young kids, or are with kids under 12 years of age.

According to the survey, 36 per cent of mothers across the country said Instagram has emerged as a discovery platform for them, for when they are discovering new products and services. Twenty three per cent of mothers rely on Google parenting tips, and 30 per cent of moms shop online for themselves and for their family.

While 55 per cent of the respondents said they are less likely to share anything on social media, 32 per cent believe their favourite parenting platform should be an app, as opposed to the 22 per cent of moms who said it should be social media, and 18 per cent who said it should be a website.

Interestingly, while Amazon emerged as the most used e-commerce platform with 22 per cent takers, Instagram was the clear winner — after WhatsApp — for the most used ‘mom app’.

“The new age Indian mom is in a quest to give the best to her child. She is constantly searching for the best products and services. Social media and trusted parenting platforms such as kidsstoppress.com have now emerged as her first circle of influence. She is spending two to three hours of her waking time on the internet and, therefore, it is imperative to start communicating with her through this medium. This survey will help a lot of brands rethink their brand and communication strategies,” Mansi Zaveri, Founder & CEO, Kidsstoppress Media Pvt Limited said about the findings.

