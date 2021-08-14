India Spelling Bee to conduct finale for National Champions title on Independence Day

On Independence Day 2021, India Spelling Bee will be conducting the finale of their 2020-21 edition. The competition will be held online, amid the pandemic.

At the finale, all regional winners will be contesting for the title of National Champions 2020-21. A unique combination of fun and learning, India Spelling Bee ropes in students from Class 1 to Class 9 from across the country, including metro cities to small towns. Schools from more than 20 states have participated in this annual competition.

These states include West Bengal, Orissa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Chhattisgarh in the eastern region; Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh in the western region; Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshwadeep in the south; and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh in the northern region.