scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Must Read

India Spelling Bee to conduct finale for National Champions title on Independence Day

Students from Class 1 to Class 9 have participated in the competition.

By: Parenting Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2021 5:13:06 pm
spellingIndia Spelling Bee's finale will be held online. (Source: pixabay)

On Independence Day 2021, India Spelling Bee will be conducting the finale of their 2020-21 edition. The competition will be held online, amid the pandemic.

At the finale, all regional winners will be contesting for the title of National Champions 2020-21. A unique combination of fun and learning, India Spelling Bee ropes in students from Class 1 to Class 9 from across the country, including metro cities to small towns. Schools from more than 20 states have participated in this annual competition.

Also Read |Take the spelling challenge with words containing silent letters

These states include West Bengal, Orissa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Chhattisgarh in the eastern region; Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh in the western region; Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshwadeep in the south; and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh in the northern region.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 14: Latest News

Advertisement