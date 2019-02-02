India Art Fair 2019: Why it’s a good idea to introduce your kid to the world of art

The 11th edition of India Art Fair, which opened at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, New Delhi on February 1 is on till February 3, 2019. Showcasing a range of modern and contemporary art and installations of artists from across the world, the fair will familiarise enthusiasts with the thriving art scene.

If your child is interested in art, this exhibition would be a great exposure and learning process for him or her. If not, India Art Fair would be the place to be to get your child to develop an interest in the world of art. Here are some reasons you should take your child to India Art Fair 2019:

Art develops sensibility

Artist Manisha Gera Baswani told Express Parenting, “Kids have the most innocent visual senses. For adults, appreciation of art comes is an acquired taste but kids are malleable and have the capacity to enjoy, accept and absorb what they see. And the earlier we give them a visual culture, the better they would respond to objects around them, making them better human beings. They develop a sensibility to enjoy the beauty of life.”

Works of art from across the world

Works of art from all over South Asia and the world-paintings, installations, sculptures and video work among others-will come under one roof at India Art Fair. This time, it is presenting 75 exhibitors from 24 Indian and international cities. Renu Rana, art curator and director, Art Inc, said, “Nothing beats the experience of physically viewing the artworks. Children are naturally inquisitive and seeing experimental art inspires them to be creative.”

Manisha’s project Postcards from Home, based on Partition, for instance, is part of schools’ walk-through. Schools are engaging their students in this interactive project, where they can take home postcards of Indian and Pakistani artists.

Recreational spaces

Baswani added, “There’s a lot of good food to eat because children can only take so much in a place like this. There are book shops and cafes that you can take your child too. The art fair also has spaces for the child to unwind before it gets too heavy.” Parents can also take their kids to Maitri Workshop Space, an area that offers a chance to play with paper, paint, clay and a range of other materials.

Bringing art home

At the art fair, you can get an insight into the kind of paintings and sculptures you can bring home and live with. Artworks as part of the decor bring art closer to kids, and develop their interest in it. “Some art buyers also bring their children along as the latter have a say in what piece they would like to choose for their home,” said Rana.

The art fair is open from 2pm to 7pm on Saturday and from 10am to 6pm on Sunday.