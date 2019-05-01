How to help your child to start reading independently

By Amita Bhardwaj

There is no doubt about the fact that reading aloud to children goes a long way in not just improving their reading comprehension and vocabulary but also in predisposing them towards reading independently. If that is the next milestone that you are looking forward to, here are some handy tips that you can follow and see that little confident reader emerge:

Tempt them with a large array of appealing books

Having appealing reading material within reach is the number one thing that can go a long way in piquing the child’s curiosity and getting him or her to actually pick up the book and start reading. Do keep the child’s interest areas as well as the ease with which the book lends itself to reading in mind while choosing books.

Reading time

Setting aside a reading time, especially family reading time will also do wonders for the little one. Remember to choose a time though where the child is feeling fresh and is not tired or sleepy. You would not want him to look at reading as a chore. Also ensure the time you set apart is age appropriate. Often times, just 15 minutes spent together reading, will not only improve his or her reading capability, but also go a long way in strengthening family bonds. A family that reads together…stays together!

If you are dealing with a preschooler, it may be tempting to push the child to spend more time reading than they want to. However, it is important to remember that it is imperative to enjoy their early reading experiences. The moment it starts to seem like something that they have to do, odds are that they will look at reading differently and you would have lost the opportunity to help them build a lifelong affair with reading.

Allow them to choose what they read

Above everything, reading has to be a pleasurable activity. To drive that, allow the child to choose what he or she wants to read. Of course, you need to ensure that the choices you are offering are age appropriate. However, handing over a book and asking the child to read it, does not work as well as allowing him to choose the book that interests him.

Follow the book reading with a fun discussion

Follow up each book reading with a fun conversation. Let the child narrate the story to you. As you partake in the discussion, you could also speak of similar stories you have read. Joining a parent and child book club can be yet another way of keeping the interest going in reading.

Library visits

In times where outings often mean rides to the mall, it will help to take the child to a library periodically. Reading will soon become a part of their routine, a habit that will last them a lifetime.

Wide variety of reading

From encouraging them to read menu cards to signboards and of course books, encourage a wide variety of reading without making it a chore for the child. Focus on the child’s strengths instead of getting upset about what he isn’t able to read. Remember that your attitude will also go into defining the child’s relationship with reading.

Monitor progress

Do monitor the child’s progress closely and do not hesitate to reach out for help if you think the child is facing an issue. These days from games to apps to books-on-tape there are a whole lot of aids available to help the child in his or her reading journey. If the child gets stuck on particular words, encourage them to use phonics to work the word out. You could also encourage the child to think about the meaning of the whole sentence if there is a word that they do not know. Despite these efforts, if the child is struggling with a word, it is okay to read the word out so that the story and the experience does not slow down, for the child.

Be enthusiastic

Above everything be enthusiastic about the child’s progress instead on focusing on his or her weaknesses.

