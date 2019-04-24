7 ways parents can support kids in choosing the right career

By Sudhanshu Sinhal

Today, parents need to be more than just an authority figure. They essentially need to be their children’s friends, philosophers and guides apart from providing regular educational guidance. Parents who know their child well are aware about their likes and dislikes and newer career options which will take them to newer heights.

These are a few important factors that parents should be aware of while considering career options for their kids:

1. Conduct an aptitude test

An aptitude is generally the reflection of child’s personality, strengths and weaknesses and hence a specially designed test could make the parents understand his or her interests, thus helping in the right career selection.

2. Gauge the interest

It is extremely difficult to spend your time working in a field which you aren’t interested in. Hence, always ensure that while helping your child choose a career path, you are well-aware of their preferences.

3. Course options for the chosen career

Explore courses available to lead your child to fulfilling his career dream. The courses should be easily accessible online or offline, so that the child is not exhausted during a commute.

4. Make an informed decision

Many parents have the tendency to make decisions for their child based on what others are doing. This could sometimes be misleading as all of them do not possess unique skills and personality. Sometimes, due to peer pressure, parents might give in to a herd mentality. Hence, a parent needs to make an informed decision by understanding a child’s personality, likes, hobbies and dislikes.

5. Scope of career chosen

Learn about the various fields and professions that open up after pursuing a particular course. The larger the scope, the better the chance to find a role that might suit your child’s personality.

6. Remuneration it offers

Everyone wants to choose a career which would help them earn a living in the long-term. In today’s era, no one wishes to earn peanuts. Hence, discuss the possible remuneration along with the child’s aspirations and help in making an informed decision.

7. Some don’ts while choosing a career path:

· Do not expect or command your child to go with your choice of a career.

· Do not put undue burdens or expectations.

· Do not give false hope regarding a certain career choice. Be realistic about your child’s limitations.

· Don’t impose with ideas or preconceived notions from the past as things change with time.

· Do not answer your child’s query if you aren’t a professional in that field. Please take him or her to consult a professional.

· Don’t let anyone from your immediate neighborhood, friends, family or others influence the decision of your child as it might prove wrong in the long run.

A parent needs to be patient, helpful and honest, while guiding the child in the best possible manner to choose his/ her career.

(The writer is Managing Director, Sinhal Classes.)