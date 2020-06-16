How parents can make storytelling come alive for kids

Use props to narrate a story. (Source: getty images) Use props to narrate a story. (Source: getty images)

By Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai

Parenthood is possibly the most blissful of all experiences one has during a lifetime. There are not enough words to explain the feeling of a mother when she delivers her baby or of a father who embraces his off-spring for the first time. This is also the beginning of a new chapter in a couple’s life, as their whole life instantly starts revolving around the newest member. It is no less than a challenge to ensure that the little ones acquire the desired values and intelligence as they grow up. For this purpose, one of the best companions of parents has always been storytelling.

But not everyone is a prolific storyteller, not everyone can narrate a sequence of events in an effective manner. Moreover, there are some kids who do not get convinced by the simple ‘once upon a time’ style of storytelling. The need here is to make stories come alive for kids. Needless to say, it is easier said than done. There are, however, a number of ways through which stories can be made interesting for the little ones.

First in the list is use of props. Using toys and other random stuff readily available in a household, a story can be told in a much effective manner. For example, to narrate a story set in a jungle, parents can use animal shaped toys so that children get a sense of the real creatures. This can further be made interesting by using the right voices and expressions during narration; as in when you referring to a lion, you need to depict its action with props and growl like a lion to make the children relate to the story.

Read| Why kids are the best storytellers

Parents can make storytelling come alive also with the help of visuals, both pictures and videos. If a story is set in Venice, picture or video showing a gondolier rowing a gondola would enable kids visualize the story more appropriately. Pictures available on the internet and platforms such as YouTube can be handy in this regard. The key here is to create the perfect imagery for any story.

Apart from these, parents can also use stories narrated by prominent storytellers to make it a pleasing and exciting experience for the kids. Their expertise, controlled voice modulation and virtue of playing with words will please the kids and at the same time, help parents overcome their limitations, if any.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd