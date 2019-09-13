Hindi Diwas 2019 Speech: Easy tips to prepare

Hindi Diwas Speech 2019: Your child may be interacting in Hindi or may love to watch TV shows or Bollywood movies in the language. But have you talked to your child about the history of the language and how it became so popular? Hindi Diwas is a fitting occasion to educate your child on the subject. You can encourage them to participate in a speech competition or prepare one for his or her class. Here are some tips to help your child write a good speech:

1. Significance of Hindi Diwas

The speech can begin with why we observe Hindi Diwas on September 14 annually. It is on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the official language of the country. Kids can talk about when it was first celebrated and the subsequent events.

2. History of Hindi

In the speech, kids can further elaborate on the history of the language, how it came to be the official language of India, and how it has evolved over the years.

3. Add a personal touch

Children can also speak about what Hindi means to them, how they learnt the language and mention the Hindi authors they like to read the most and have been influenced by.

4. Add quotes/poems

To add to the quality of the speech, introduce your kids to inspirational quotes or poems by authors that they can use.

5. Time your speech well

Once the speech is ready, help your child edit it to fit the stipulated time. Too long a speech can turn out to be boring.

6. Practice

Make sure your child’s speech does not sound rushed. Pay attention to his or her pronunciation, voice modulation and speed while preparing him or her for the speech.

