Hindi Diwas 2019: Introduce kids to the Hindi greats with these classic reads

Hindi Diwas 2019: Get your child to read these classics in Hindi that are not only engaging but a good way of learning the language as well.

Samay ka Khatola by Gulzar (Age 6+)

Published by Harper Collins, this is a collection of poems and songs for children by popular poet and storyteller Gulzar. From whimsical poems about books wishing to go on a holiday to songs about Mowgli, this book is a treasure trove of stories for kids.

Panchatantra by Vishnu Varma (Age 6+)

The classic stories of Panchatantra, penned by Vishnu Sharma in their present form, will engage kids with interesting stories on friendship, unity, earnestness and so on, while learning the language better.

Rashmirathi by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar (Age 12+)

Rashmirathi or what translates as ‘Sun’s charioteer’ is an epic poem written by Dinkar in 1952. The poem centres around Karna, the son of Kunti in the epic Mahabharata.

Jhansi ki Rani by Subhadhra Kumari Chauhan (Age 6+)

This is one of the most popular poems by famous Indian poet Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. As the title suggests, the poem celebrates the valour of Rani Lakshmi Bai, the Queen of Jhansi during the 1857 revolution.

Bade Bhai Sahab by Premchand (Age 13+)

This interesting short story revolves around a nine-year-old boy and his elder brother, and their academic exploits. Kids will love the story’s characteristic humour and warmth while reading.

Prayashchit by Bhagwati Charan Verma (Age 13+)

This funny Hindi story is around the killing of a black cat and the way society is always ready with advice for all the occasions. Learnings include looking beyond pre-established norms and superstitions.

