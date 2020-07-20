Here’s how Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take small breaks from parenting

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have enlisted their friends to do 20-minute Zoom sessions with their kids. (Source: Instagram @aplusk) Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have enlisted their friends to do 20-minute Zoom sessions with their kids. (Source: Instagram @aplusk)

It seems parents everywhere are having similar experiences with their children in lockdown, and are looking for the best resources to keep them occupied. In May, Hollywood actors and power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had sat down for a chat with talk show host Jimmy Fallon, for his ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ lockdown edition, and they got real about their parenting experience.

When Fallon asked them about their kids, Kunis joked they are busy with their iPad and some pretzels, and that they have 20 minutes to wrap up the interview. Kutcher said they have been home-schooling their two kids — Wyatt and Dimitri — and that they prepare a curriculum for the week, planning and figuring out “what the kids are going to learn throughout the week”.

“The first week was energy and electricity, and then we did architecture and building,” Kutcher explained, to which Kunis added: “The one thing that we did do, that I feel is a good (parenting) hack, is that we enlisted our friends to do 20-minute Zoom sessions with our kids. It would be like, teach our kids anything. And it could be anything from making flower arrangements to architecture, to anything. And so that gives us 20 minutes of not parenting. It also allows our kids to have another type of interaction.”

ALSO READ | I struggled as a mother initially: Actor Soha Ali Khan

Kutcher said it works well with people who are single, at home and alone. “They don’t have kids that they are chasing around all day. So, they’ve got a free 20 minutes or 30 minutes, and the kids just engage in them,” he said.

Kunis also said while the schools are amazing at helping them throughout the week, this hack also helps. The parents answer questions throughout the week that their kids pose.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd