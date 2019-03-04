Have fun with these animal jokes for kids

Keeps your kids engaged with this compilation of animal jokes! They’re fun and have great repeat value!

What happens when a snake is crossed with a dessert?

A pie-thon!

Where did the frog’s car disappear when it broke down?

It was toad away.

What does a cat like to read?

Of Mice and Men

Why was the turkey arrested?

He was suspected of fowl play.

Why can’t dogs dance?

They have two left feet!

Why did the crab not like to share?

He was shellfish.

What did one firefly say to another?

Glow, girl, glow!

What do give geese for their allergies?

Anti-hissssss-tamines.

Can you trust a pig with a secret?

No, because they squeal.

What is a fish without an eye?

Fsh!

Where would mice park their boats?

At the hickory dickory dock.

What do cows like to read?

Cattle-logs.

What does a spider bride wear for the wedding?

A webbing dress.

Where do you take a young cow for lunch?

To the calf-ateria.

What do you call an alligator who steals?

A crookodile

What makes the sound tick-tock, tick-tock, bow-wow?

A watch dog.