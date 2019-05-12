Happy Mother’s Day 2019 Quotes: Inspiring words from celeb moms

Mother’s Day 2019 Quotes: Here are some inspiring and heartfelt quotes from celebrity mothers to celebrate Mother’s Day.

1. “People ask me if it’s hard work. Parenting is, but something just clicks, it becomes a part of you. You don’t ever feel the onus of it at any point in time. It’s not pressure, there is no rule book, every day is new.” – Aishwarya Rai

2. “Taimur will always be the centre of my being. More than anything, he is my soul. My heart doesn’t beat inside me anymore, it’s outside and it’s in him.” – Kareena Kapoor Khan

3. “If I being a mother of two can win a medal, so can all. Take me as an example and don’t give up.” – Mary Kom

4. “The most important things – justice, equality, liberty, secularism – these are concepts if you teach your children when six or seven, they keep for the rest of their lives. Children have to realize you have to share with others. It’s not just enough to make money.” – Leila Seth

5. “Motherhood is the most challenging as well as the utmost satisfying vocation in this world.” – Nita Ambani

6. “My most important title is “mom-in-chief”. My daughters are still the heart of my heart and the centre of my world.” – Michelle Obama

7. “Knowing I’ve got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don’t have to play another match. I don’t need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don’t need them. That’s a different feeling for me.” – Serena Williams

8. “The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness. When you become a mother, you are no longer the center of your own universe. You relinquish that position to your children.” – Jessica Lange

9. “When my mother took her turn to sit in a gown at her graduation, she thought she only had two career options: nursing and teaching. She raised me and my sister to believe that we could do anything, and we believed her.” – Sheryl Sandberg

10. “The time I’m not spending with my kid has to be worth it.” – Jessica Alba

11. “I try to call my mother, Betty, with more regularity because I think, What if Hazel didn’t call me for two weeks? I’m able to see her mothering now from a different vantage point.” – Julia Roberts

12. “Having children just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.” – Kate Winslet

13. “When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” – Sophia Loren

14. “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” – Maya Angelou

15. “Having kids-the responsibility of rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible human beings-is the biggest job anyone can embark on.” – Maria Shriver