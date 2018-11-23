Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018: 6 books your kids can read

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus. His birthday is celebrated worldwide every year as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab. On this occasion, we bring you a list of some books through which you can teach your kids about the great religious preacher and Sikhism.

Guru Nanak-The First Sikh Guru by Daljeet Singh Sidhu (Age: 6+)

A comic series in five volumes, Sidhu’s books narrate the story of Guru Nanak in detail, right from his birth to enlightenment, travels and his teachings.

My First Sikh Books by Parveen Dhillon (Age: 3+)

This two-in-one children’s book, including My First Singh Book and My First Kaur Book, introduces your toddler to Sikh faith through rich illustrations.

Journey with the Gurus by Inni Kaur (Age: 7+)

This beautifully illustrated storybook series comprises three volumes that begin by narrating the childhood adventures of Guru Nanak, followed by his spiritual exploration and his teachings.

The story of Guru Nanak by Mala Singh (Age: 8+)

This colourfully illustrated book narrates the story of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, through interesting anecdotes.

Amma, Take Me to the Golden Temple by Bhakti Mathur (Age: 7+)

This book engages children with stories about Sikhism and its gurus while taking one on a tour around the famous Golden Temple. The books also talks about Guru Nanak’s eternal message of equality, love and service.

Guru Nanak: The Thinker And The Poet by Astri Ghosh (Age: 8+)

This book talks about the extraordinary life of Guru Nanak, his important beliefs and ideas that he preached through songs and stories.