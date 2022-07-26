Guinness alert: Girl from Saudi Arabia is youngest ever book series publisher at 12

July 26, 2022 4:28:52 pm
Saudi Arabian girl Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi has created an epic Guinness World Record as the youngest ever publisher of a book series at the age of 12 years 295 days. Her books Treasure of the Lost Sea (2019), Portal of the Hidden World (2019), and Beyond the Future World (2020) are all novels written as a part of a series.
The Guinness site reported that Ritaj writes fiction stories for children to help them “think more creatively and widen their imagination”. She sold the books through her online store as well as online portals.
According to the records site, Ritaj started writing at the age of six, eventually moving on to writing short stories from the age of seven, when she started to visit libraries.
She qualified for applying to Guinness after publishing of her second book.
Ritaj, who speaks Arabic and English, is inspired by British author JK Rowling.
Now aged 13, she is currently working on the fourth book in the series called The Passage to the Unknown.
Notably, British girl Bella J Dark holds the record for the youngest person to publish a book (female), after having her book The Lost Cat published when she was just 5 years 211 days old. It was published on January 31, 2022 by Ginger Fyre Press.
