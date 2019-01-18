Graphic novels can get kids interested in reading

By Girija Jhunjhunwala

Gone are the days when reading used to be a popular habit among many people. In today’s hectic world, the habit of reading is almost getting obsolete. Bringing it back, especially among children, is becoming a challenge. With changing times and life becoming fast-paced, there is a shift in reading material as well. People are gradually moving towards something that is easy and quick to read and consume. In such a scenario, graphic novels can be a great fit as reading material.

What are graphic novels? Graphic novels can be understood as comic books with slightly more mature content, and lengthier than serialised comic books. They can perhaps be perceived as novels but with images along with words to narrate a story. There are many benefits that graphic novels can offer:

Inculcate the habit of reading in children

Lengthy novels are difficult for children to grasp, whereas the length of graphic novels does not deter children from reading them, the reason being the interesting way the story narrative is accompanied by images. This helps kids develop a taste in reading, which goes a long way in making them avid readers in future.

Quick to read

For energetic children, making them sit patiently and read something is a difficult task at times. Graphic novels are quick bites, easy to read and consume. The storylines are exciting and engaging, which leaves children hooked to them. Even for adults, who are always occupied in their hectic work schedules and miss their reader mode due to the paucity of time, graphic novels would be the best option to rekindle their love of reading.

High quality language

A good graphic novel is a combination of precise words and great illustrations. Since the text is complemented with pictures, it is crisp and hence chosen with great care. Reading graphic novels can hold a child’s attention very well while nurturing and enriching their vocabulary.

Easily transports one to new cultures

It may not be possible for everyone to be well acquainted with the art of languages and it could be a barrier in reading novels across boundaries. However, the narration of stories clubbed with images makes it easier for a reader to travel to distant lands and explore other cultures. Even if one is not completely familiar with the language, pictures help one to understand and imagine the meaning of the text better.

Available in all the genres

Graphic novels are not synonymous with comic books alone any more. One can find graphic novels as per one’s reading appetite. The novels are spread across genres like fiction, history, comedy, mythology, fantasy, romance, drama, etc. The various genres of graphic novels are enough to satiate one’s reading palate.

So, are you pumped up to re-stimulate your love for reading or inflame it in your kids? Graphic novels would be the great point of starting along with a list of benefits you can accrue from it.

(The writer is Director, Campfire Graphic Novels.)