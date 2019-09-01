Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 craft: Make a charming elephant god

Toggle Menu Sections
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Spend quality time with your kids creating a colourful paper Ganesha, with these step-by-step instructions. Use this time to talk about the festival and spark your child's creativity.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Kids will enjoy making this paper Ganesha

By Kanika Suri

Ganesh Chaturthi: The elephant god Ganesha, who stands for wisdom and good fortune, is everybody’s favourite god, including children. Ganesh Chaturthi commences on September 2, 2019 and the date for final immersion or “visarjan” is on September 12, 2019 and it’s a great time to allow kids to express their creativity.

Crafting allows kids to work with their hands, learning to cut paper into different shapes and use other materials to decorate their craft. This paper Ganesha is great way to celebrate the festival and if your child is ready for more, you can try making a DIY Ganesha wall-hanging using paper quilling as well. Have hours of fun as you craft and tell stories of the playful god.

Step 1: Things required:

Get started with making a paper Ganesha.
  • Plain paper cup
  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • Paper – any colour and golden for the crown
  • Decoration for crown
  • Paint
  • Glue
  • Black sketch pen

Step 2

Let your child get creative with this paper Ganesha.

Ask your child to paint the cup in whichever colour they like. Cut the ears and trunk and crown from the golden paper. Kids actually enjoy playing with scissors, which helps them develop fine motor skills.

Step 3

Kids love playing with scissors and glue.

Decorate the crown, cut the ears and trunk and stick them. Here, you can also tell kids about Ganesha and stories of how he got his trunk.

Step 4

Craft a delightful paper Ganesha.

Make eyes using the black sketch pen and draw details on the ears and trunk. Your DIY paper Ganesha is ready! We’re sure you’ll look back fondly on your time together with your child creating a lovely Ganesha.

