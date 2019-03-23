Have fun with these jokes for kids on schools

Education is no laughing matter, but here is a compilation of jokes on school that can crack you up!

Q: What’s the worst thing you can find in the school canteen?

A: The food!

Q: What is white when it’s dirty and black when its clean?

A: A blackboard.

Q: What school supply is always tired?

A: A knapsack.

Q: Why did the nose decide to bunk school?

A: He was fed up of being picked on!

How does a bee reach school?

It takes the school buzz…

What does a snake learn in school?

Hiss tory.

Q: What did the pen say to the pencil?

A: What’s your point?

Q: Why did the kid want to study in the airplane?

A: Because he wanted a higher education!

Q: What is the king of the classroom?

A: The ruler!

Q: What do librarians catch fish with?

A: Bookworms

Q: Why did the teacher marry the janitor?

A: Because he swept her off her feet.

Q: Why don’t you see giraffes in elementary school?

A: Because they’re all in High School.

Q: Why didn’t the sun go to college?

A: Because it already had a million degrees!

Teacher: Which month has 28 days?

Student: Every month!

Q: Who is your best friend at school?

A: Your princi-PAL.

Boy: Today my teacher yelled at me for something I didn’t do.

Mother: What was that?

Boy: My homework.