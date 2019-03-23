Have fun with these jokes for kids on schools

Education is no laughing matter, but here is a compilation of jokes on school that can crack you up!
Q: What’s the worst thing you can find in the school canteen?
A: The food!
Q: What is white when it’s dirty and black when its clean?
A: A blackboard.
Q: What school supply is always tired?
A: A knapsack.
Q: Why did the nose decide to bunk school?
A: He was fed up of being picked on!
How does a bee reach school?
It takes the school buzz…
What does a snake learn in school?
Hiss tory.
Q: What did the pen say to the pencil?
A: What’s your point?
Q: Why did the kid want to study in the airplane?
A: Because he wanted a higher education!
Q: What is the king of the classroom?
A: The ruler!
Q: What do librarians catch fish with?
A: Bookworms
Q: Why did the teacher marry the janitor?
A: Because he swept her off her feet.
Q: Why don’t you see giraffes in elementary school?
A: Because they’re all in High School.
Q: Why didn’t the sun go to college?
A: Because it already had a million degrees!
Teacher: Which month has 28 days?
Student: Every month!
Q: Who is your best friend at school?
A: Your princi-PAL.
Boy: Today my teacher yelled at me for something I didn’t do.
Mother: What was that?
Boy: My homework.