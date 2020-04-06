From Chris Evans to Reese Witherspoon: Celebs are coming together to read aloud to kids

In these difficult times, celebrities are doing whatever they can to make the period less stressful for parents and children. Around the world, schools are closed while countries are in lockdown. For many kids, this can be a difficult time, as they are suddenly separated from friends and teachers. And with parents busy with their own jobs and professional commitments, children are likely to feel more isolated than ever.
Which is why the #SaveWithStories initiative was launched by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, earlier last month. The idea was to read stories aloud to kids, to fire their imagination and keep them engaged; and even better since it is being done by some of their favourite celebrities — from Chris Evans aka Captain America to Chris Pratt aka Star Lord and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Captain Marvel Brie Larson, comedians and talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, musicians Camila Cabello, Pink, besides Garner and Adams themselves, among many others.
If you are a parent and are looking for a novel way to keep your kid entertained, head over to the Instagram account of @savewithstories where you will find the treasure trove of stories. Besides the entertainment, the initiative also aims to raise some food, school supplies and money for charity.
Check out some of the stories here:
View this post on Instagram
“If You Give A Dog A Donut” by Laura Numeroff, illustrated by Felicia Bond (published by @harperkids) – read by #ChrisEvans . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
View this post on Instagram
“Maverick and Me” by Katherine Schwarzenegger, illustrated by Phyllis Harris – read by @katherineschwarzenegger and @prattprattpratt . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
View this post on Instagram
“Giraffes Can’t Dance” by Giles Andreae, illustrated by Guy Parker-Reese (published by @scholasticinc) – read by @brielarson . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
View this post on Instagram
“The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark” by Ken Geist, illustrated by Julia Gorton (published by @scholasticinc) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
View this post on Instagram
“Dinosaur Princess” story by Aviana Olea Le Gallo, illustrated by Darren Le Gallo . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
View this post on Instagram
“Uni the Unicorn” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, illustrated by Brigette Barrager (published by @randomhousekids) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
Get your child to listen to the stories right now!
