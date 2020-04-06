From Chris Evans to Reese Witherspoon: Celebs are coming together to read aloud to kids

Actors like Chris Evans aka Captain America and Chris Pratt aka Star Lord are part of this initiative. Actors like Chris Evans aka Captain America and Chris Pratt aka Star Lord are part of this initiative.

In these difficult times, celebrities are doing whatever they can to make the period less stressful for parents and children. Around the world, schools are closed while countries are in lockdown. For many kids, this can be a difficult time, as they are suddenly separated from friends and teachers. And with parents busy with their own jobs and professional commitments, children are likely to feel more isolated than ever.

Which is why the #SaveWithStories initiative was launched by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, earlier last month. The idea was to read stories aloud to kids, to fire their imagination and keep them engaged; and even better since it is being done by some of their favourite celebrities — from Chris Evans aka Captain America to Chris Pratt aka Star Lord and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Captain Marvel Brie Larson, comedians and talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, musicians Camila Cabello, Pink, besides Garner and Adams themselves, among many others.

ALSO READ | Children’s authors come together to keep kids engaged through their initiative ‘Thoda Reading Corona’

If you are a parent and are looking for a novel way to keep your kid entertained, head over to the Instagram account of @savewithstories where you will find the treasure trove of stories. Besides the entertainment, the initiative also aims to raise some food, school supplies and money for charity.

Check out some of the stories here:

Get your child to listen to the stories right now!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd