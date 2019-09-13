Friday the 13th: Five children’s books that are spooky but fun

Friday the 13th is considered to be an unlucky day and is traced back to several superstitions arising in the Middle Ages. This year, Friday the 13th will reportedly be more spooky since a full moon will appear on this day for the first time in over a decade. And if your child is a fan of horror stories, he or she will enjoy reading these books based on the theme of Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th from the Black Lagoon by Mike Thaler (Age 8+)

The book is set at the Black Lagoon on Friday the 13th. And Hubie, unknowingly, plans a fantastic party for his birthday. But what if nobody shows up?

Sleepover Club on Friday 13th by Louis Catt (Age 7+)

The book revolves around five young girls who plan their next sleepover on Friday the 13th. And the girls experience a scary night when things start getting out-of-control.

Beware! It’s Friday the 13th (Dragon Slayers’ Academy) by Kate McMullan (Age 7+)

This book follows a superstitious headmaster Mordred who gets the students of Dragon Slayers’ Academy to deck themselves in lucky charms on Friday 13th. Find out what happens when a wicked dragon arrives seeking revenge.

Friday the Thirteenth (Professor Nutter Series) by David Webb (Age 6+)

Specially designed for reluctant readers and those with dyslexia, this book narrates the experience of Callum who has to walk to school in the freezing weather on Friday the 13th. The day, however, turns out to be quite lucky for him.

There’s a Monster in My Closet by Linda Polistina (Age 4+)

This book follows little Timmy who is scared after listening to some big kids talk about Friday the 13th. As strange things begin to happen around the house, Timmy wonders if there is really a monster hiding in his closet.

