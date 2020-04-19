Five apps that will keep kids busy in this period of social distancing

You can keep your kids busy with certain apps that follow required safety protocols, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You can keep your kids busy with certain apps that follow required safety protocols, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Are you feeling overwhelmed managing home, work and the kids? Worry not, as these apps have got your back. Now, you can keep your kids busy with certain apps that follow required safety protocols, too. While you can’t entirely control your kids, you can control how much and what they are viewing.

Listed here are some apps that will become your child’s friend in this period of social distancing; read on.

Voot Kids

Voot Kids is India’s first multi-platform app, with a mix bag of entertainment and educational content. Your kids will thoroughly enjoy the content of this app as it features popular shows like Motu Patlu, Chhota Bheem, Johnny Bravo, Shiva, Dora The Explorer, and such. It doesn’t end there. It has a series of audio books, e-books, videos and educational content to keep your kids entertained, engaged, and educated.

Hulu TV

Hulu TV announced a special section last year called Hulu Kids with a palate of international kid shows and movies that your child can enjoy in their free time. Your child won’t get enough with the popular shows and movies that are streamed in this section. Shows like Sesame Street, Mira — Royal Detective, Star Trek and movies like Detective Pikachu, Free Willy, Madagascar will make your kids asking for more.

Chu Chu TV

Chu Chu TV has a library full of nursery rhymes, animation videos, colors, shapes, numbers and more, which kids will enjoy while learning a thing or two. You will find all kinds of nursery rhymes from Baa Baa Black Sheep to the phonics songs. These rhymes are available in different languages as well.

Kiddopia

Kiddopia is here to entertain your little ones with some fun and learning content. It’s an app that ensures that your little ones grasp different kinds of skills. Learning through games is made easy with this app. Whether it is language skills, emotional skills, math problems or general knowledge, you will find everything on this extensive app.

PBS Kids Video

If you don’t want to strain yourself with an app login or subscription, tune to PBS Kids video. This app gives kids and parents access to thousands of free videos, including full episodes and clips from top PBS KIDS series, along with a series of educational content for children to explore.

So while you manage your office work, let these apps keep your kids busy and productive.

