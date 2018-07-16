Five apps that play music tutor

Pick up the tunes early Pick up the tunes early

Your child wants an expensive musical instrument? Get them to try out these apps first!

By Anmol Dham

So you’re an amazing parent and you’ve introduced your little one to Guns N’ Roses and Led Zeppelin. Now your child wants to follow the footsteps of his/her favourite rock god and pick up the guitar or maybe learn how to play the drums. For their special day, you may be thinking of buying an acoustic guitar or a set of six-piece drums, but you’re probably worried about finding a suitable and cheap tutor, who’s patient enough to deal with your naughty little one. Don’t worry, since we’ve got you covered through these five apps that can make learning an instrument fun.

Yousician

We agree, YouTube ads are annoying and Yousician is guilty of advertising itself a lot over the internet, but this also shows that it means business. To use this app, you should have either a guitar, a bass guitar, ukulele or a violin. It starts with the basics of introducing a child to different parts of the guitar in a surprisingly interactive way of videos and progresseses on to more difficult lessons. It gives immediate feedback and that’s a feature we loved, since we believe learning an instrument is all about feedback, we just never expected it coming from a phone app!

Available on: App Store, Google Play Store

Simply Piano

Take Yousician and transpose it to piano and you’ve got an app that caters to your keyboard prodigy. Just place your iPad or phone against the piano and take the benefits of its interactive and really easy-to-use interface. With five-minute routines to tips on reading sheet music, it has it all. And guess what, it’s free too!

Available on: App Store, Google Play Store

Garage Band

It’s the Apple way of making your life easier by recording your instrument in really high quality on your device. It sure sounds good but that’s not the reason why it’s on this list. It helps you learn your choice of instrument through the power of touch. You don’t really need an instrument to use this app. It can allow you to get acquainted with an instrument before you decide to buy or practice while you’re travelling, but either way, it’s just genius.

Available on: App Store exclusive

SingTrue

Maybe what you’re raising is not a guitar god but a singing sensation and SingTrue is the perfect app for the future rockstar. Using your phone’s mic, your child can not only learn how to hit those notes but also get personal feedback. With over 30 routines that test the vocal range, beat acquisition, pitch and agility of the voice, this really is a one-stop app for a budding singer.

Available on: App Store exclusive

Drumate Free

‘Drums shouldn’t go untouched’ is a really wise saying and to keep it going, Drumate has designed a meticulous app just for your little one to get better and better by introducing him/her to the rudiments and sticks. The best part of this app is that it’s not only built for beginners but also for intermediate proficiency. It has a range of exercises that focus on a single rudiment at a time, starting with a slow tempo and going gradually higher.

Available on: App Store, Google Play Store