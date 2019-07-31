Netizens get nostalgic about reading books as kids, share 3 favourites on social media

Books are an essential part of most children’s growing up years, opening up a world of imagination for kids, while fostering their development. And many of these books hold a special place in our hearts even after we become adults. And now netizens have started sharing their memories of childhood reading with the hashtag #3FaveBooksWhenIWasAKid, from Tintin to Harry Potter. Take a look at what some of them used to read as a child and it is sure to make you nostalgic.

The adventures of Tintin

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

The Adventures of Asterix

#3FaveBooksWhenIWasAKid pic.twitter.com/UibBO5bkvd — Improve Yourself | Knowledge, Science, Quotes and+ (@ImproveYurself) July 30, 2019

#3FaveBooksWhenIWasAKid

1. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

2. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

3. Stuart Little And here are the exact covers of the editions I read: pic.twitter.com/mtM2Krb3eu — Rachel (@snicklefritz35) July 30, 2019

#3FaveBooksWhenIWasAKid hardly ready anything other than these 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mIyGsEZQnn — ‎⎊ thats on earth dipshit 🕸️ (@flortografia) July 30, 2019

#3FaveBooksWhenIWasAKid In no particular order, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, The Last Wish, The Good Wolf. pic.twitter.com/BoYXqUPqJR — Teddy Chamberlain (@TC7ii) July 30, 2019

Caps for Sale ; Little Woman ; Nancy Drew The Mystery at Lilac Inn. #3FaveBooksWhenIWasAKid pic.twitter.com/gB9a1NiOZw — mrs d (@MrsDuckyDale) July 30, 2019

Why kids should be encouraged to read

As kids grow, many of them lose touch with the habit of reading and tend to spend more time on their mobile phones or laptops. Reading, however, plays an important role in improving your child’s speech and vocabulary. It broadens their worldview while boosting their emotional and mental well-being. Kids should be introduced to reading as early as possible to help them develop the habit. Parents can start by giving picture books to kids to get them interested. Along with western authors, get your child to also read books by Indian publishers.