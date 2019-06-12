Father’s Day 2019: ‘One in three dads stays up late to help kids study’

One in three Indian fathers stays up late at night to help their children study, found a survey of 1,000 students across India. More than 33 per cent of students surveyed had said that their fathers had stayed up late at night every day to help them while more than 30 per cent said that their fathers stayed up late a few times a week. The findings of the survey further revealed that while many fathers take interest in their children’s education, a large number of them are not able to actively and effectively help them, mostly due to work commitments. For instance, though close to 50 per cent of fathers are highly interested in their kids’ education, only about one-third of them are able to help their kids study.

Advertising

With Father’s Day around the corner, the survey conducted by Brainly to understand the dynamics of modern father-child relationship and evaluate the role of a father in a child’s academic life, takes a deeper look into the vital role that fathers play in shaping a child’s personality and perspective. The study also challenges the age-old notion that it is only mothers who help their kids with their studies.

It is a well-known and highly-regarded fact that both the parents readily invest their time and efforts in shaping the academic outlook of their children, thereby playing a vital role in the same. The release informed that while around 50 per cent of fathers recommend that their kids study using books and notes, close to 20 per cent of them also recommend online platforms.

It is a known fact that students should balance out their study time with some downtime, and it is a good sign that a significant number of fathers are attuned to this. The study revealed that close to 40 per cent of fathers encourage their kids to participate in extracurricular activities, thus ensuring a healthy balance between work and fun.

Moreover, over 70 per cent of participating students feel that fathers play a vital part in ensuring their academic success. However, the findings also indicate that they may need to take an approach that is more in line with the needs of today’s students. Over 70 per cent of fathers are perceived as strict by their kids, and one-third students feel the need for less pressure by leaving more room for discussions to clear doubts. By adopting the latter approach, fathers will be able to help students understand concepts better and retain more of what they have studied, without the added stress.