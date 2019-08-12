Eid al-Adha 2019: Eight fun ways to teach kids about the festival

Eid al-Adha 2019: You may be celebrating the festival with your child but does he or she know its significance? This time, talk to your child about why Bakrid is celebrated and get them to know more about the festival in these eight ways:

1. Talk to your child about the festival

Parents can begin by explaining to their child the story of Bakrid, the significance and rituals associated with it and about the values it teaches us, in an age-appropriate way.

2. Get your child Eid printables

From colouring sheets to cards and games, parents can encourage kids to participate in various activities to learn about the festival even while having fun.

3. Quiz

Now that you have narrated the story behind Eid al-Adha, to make sure your child retains what you have taught, quiz them from time to time on the festival and remind them the facts in case they have forgotten.

4. Organise an Eid party

An Eid party will excite kids. To get your child more involved, let him or he choose the theme of the party like sheep, and help you organise it in their little ways possible.

5. Read books

Pick up engaging and age-appropriate books on Bakrid for your little one and read them together.

6. Watch videos on the festival

In case your child does not enjoy reading so much, watch videos based on the festival. Your child may be able to remember the story of Bakrid better this way.

7. Go creative

Encourage your child to put up a skit with his or her friends based on Eid al-Adha. A note of appreciation from your family members and relatives in the audience will be a huge boost for the child. You can also get your kids to make crafts like greeting cards, or write a story or poem or a song for the occasion.

8. Prepare delicacies

No festival is complete without its traditional dishes. So treat your child to tasty foods like biryani, korma, mutton keema and sheer khurma. And while you prepare the food, encourage him or her to help you in the kitchen.