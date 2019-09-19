Check out these edutainment shows for kids under 5 years

Edutainment shows are a good way to teach and inculcate values in your child in a fun way. And these shows, which educate as well as entertain, will be perfect for your little ones.

Advertising

1. Ria Rabbit

Ria Rabbit lives in beautiful Pashu Nagri with her younger brothers, Romi Rabbit and Baby Rabbit, and parents, Mummy Rabbit and Daddy Rabbit. She loves having fun with her family and friends and Baby Rabbit, the youngest of the lot. At other times, she is busy uploading videos — stories, nursery rhymes and other activities.

2. Peppa Pig

Peppa is a preschooler, outgoing pig who participates in many energetic activities. Every day, she learns something new and has lots of fun with her family and friends.

3. Word Party

Word Party is an essential tool in teaching the alphabet and basic spelling for preschoolers. It has a group of animal babies learning various words, while also teaching the audience how to handle conflict in confusing or overwhelming social situations.

Advertising

4. Super Why

Four friends go on magical adventures and turn into literary-powered superheroes trying to solve a problem in Storybook Village. The show promotes literacy skills like spelling, sounding out letters, identifying words and basic reading skills. It teaches kids about friendship, teamwork and respect.

5. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

It is a lively series curated to help preschoolers acquire problem-solving and early mathematics skills in a fun and exciting way. The show is quite engaging.

Also Read| What to watch on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar with kids: A parent recommends