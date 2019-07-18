10 cool educational apps your kids will love too

By Ritika Jain

App developers truly understand what Benjamin Franklin meant by saying “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” We live in an age where knowledge knows no bounds and access to it is practically free. So we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite apps that promise to be both engaging and educational for your child.

Seek

If your kid loves being outdoors and has been collecting Pokemons, chances are he’ll love this app too. Collect badges like ‘Naturalist’ and ‘Surveyor’ as you scan plants and animals in your surroundings and learn about which genre or sub-genre they belong to. You can share them online and compare them with sightings by other members. Seek is presented by Our Planet and WWF and created by the iNaturalist team. iNaturalist is a joint initiative of the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society. While the app does ask permission to turn on location services, it is obscured to respect your privacy while still allowing species suggestions from your general area. Your precise location is never stored in the app, so it’s safe for kids to use. For ages 3+

Duolingo

This free language learning app offers more than 50 languages, so you can translate from English to German or even from Hindi to English. It has exercises in quiz format for beginner or advanced levels so it’s a great tool for both students and teachers. If you want to teach your house help some basic English or learn a third language yourself, give it a try. You can discuss your progress or problems on the in-app forum and listen to correct pronunciation of words or search them in the dictionary. Also check out Duolingo’s flash cards called ‘Tiny Cards.’ For ages 3+.

Crafts for Kids by RStream Labs

Boost your big kid’s creativity and discover simple, engaging ideas like toilet paper roll craft or making things with clay, handmade cards and bookmarks, recycling projects and more in this easy-to-follow app. While this one is for kids over 12, ‘Learn Crafts and DIY Arts’ is for kids aged 3+.

Trivia Crack by Etermax

This is an addictive quiz game that lets you play on your own or against opponents. It increases general knowledge without making it seem like you’re mugging up facts. The fun graphics help too. The broad categories covered are History, Science, Sports, Entertainment, Geography and Arts. You can track your badges earned like ‘Professor’ and ‘Nerd’ in the achievements section. It says suitable for ages 3+ but we think it’s better for middle-schoolers or older kids.

RBhasha Hindi by 2S Holdings

Speaking of cool graphics, this app for beginners is the ideal way to learn Hindi. It shows you how to write the alphabet correctly, learn the usage of ‘maatras’ and improves vocabulary by teaching simple words with the help of pictures. Ideal for kids aged 3-8.

Play and Learn Science by PBS Kids

Build enquiry skills and learn core science concepts with the help of simple problem solving games like filling the dog’s water bowl by moving around objects and creating a path or learning about friction by learning how a golf ball would move over different surfaces. Activities built around environmental and physical science are meant to encourage learning beyond the app and trying them out at home. What’s more, parent notes provide tips for conversations about the activity. Good for ages 3-5.

Masha and the Bear by AppQuiz

Learn to play the drums, solve simple math and pattern puzzles, colour in a picture, play word games, memory games and more, all in a single app. Masha, a girl who is cared for by a bear and other animal friends like the tiger, wolf, penguin, squirrel and hare, teaches about friendship and builds EQ too. Entertaining and attractive, these character based games are a hit with kids worldwide. For ages 3-6.

Perfect Ear – Music Theory, Ear & Rhythm Training by EDuckAppsSV

This wonderful app makes it easier to understand music theory, sight reading and pitch. It also has rhythm exercises, and is a great tool for budding musicians to advance their understanding of sound recognition. It trains your ears to differentiate between natural, sharps and flats along with ascending and descending intervals. Ideal for people keen to learn the piano or guitar. Suggested for ages 5+

Grasshopper by Area 120

Learn to write JavaScript through fun games and take up progressively challenging levels to graduate with fundamental programming skills. Common Sense Education included it in Best EdTech of 2018. Although it’s meant to clear coding concepts for beginners, it helps if you have some idea or an interest in coding already. Real-time feedback and a pleasant UI make for a good experience. For middle-schoolers or older kids.

Astronomy for Kids Space Game by Vito Technology

Astronomical facts, all about celestial bodies, movies and quizzes about space, games and an encyclopaedia… everything you need for your journey through space is on this app. It’s especially great for pre-readers too because of the easy navigation, engaging animation and commentary. Also check out Vito Technology’s ‘Solar Walk 2 – Spacecraft 3D & Space Exploration’–a whole list of missions and spacecraft models, an astronomical event calendar and a detailed study of the universe in real time. Suggested for ages 5+