The Early Years: Playtime works as therapy for a child

By Abha Ranjan Khanna

Advertising

“Play is the highest development in childhood, for it alone is the free expression of what is in the child’s soul, children’s play is not mere sport. It is full of meaning and importance.” ​ – Friedrich Froebel

During my practice as an occupational therapist I have often observed the interaction between parents and children. Parents talk with and play with children through constantly instructing them “sit properly” “don’t make so much noise” “No”, asking them questions “what did you do in school today” “why haven’t you finished breakfast as yet” or expecting them to perform in front of others “show aunty your new dance” “sing ba ba black sheep for uncle”. Rarely do I see parents get down on the floor and get to the same level as the child and join in with what interests the child.

One of the ways in which therapists support children and their families is through play. Play can start even with a newborn! Smiling and cooing with babies, singing and swaying them gently and telling them stories lays the foundation of strong bonding and evolves into age appropriate play as the child grows.

Advertising

Therapy is about having fun as well and if a child isn’t having fun then it is hard to get them to enjoy the therapy process. Through play, children can develop motor skills, social skills and express their desires. By observing a child play, therapists can make an assessment of their developmental difficulties. The objects they choose and the patterns of play, as well as the child’s willingness to interact with the therapist, can be used to understand the underlying reasons for how they behave.

For three-year-old Ankita, who was diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), therapy started at the age of 12 months. Her mother says, “She has come ahead in leaps and bounds since having therapy. Twelve months ago she wouldn’t have looked at anyone she didn’t know. She wouldn’t have engaged in play with her parents or anyone else. She just wanted to sit alone and do her own thing and was in her own world. Ankita wasn’t even interested in playing with her twin sister. Now they play together, they share, they take turns doing things. Ankita loves to play all the time now. She’s just a happy, joyful little girl.”

Studies indicate that many children currently are being diagnosed with ASD, the effects of which can be minimised by early diagnosis and with the right interventions, including play. Through play you go to the kid’s level, to what interests them as opposed to trying to bring them into your world. It teaches them to relate to other people, and to do that through fun and through games is really fantastic.

At home, parents can put a selection of toys on the floor of a room. Toys might include stuffed toys, a little doll family, building blocks, a telephone, bus, car, airplane, train or any other modes of transport. Then go into the room with your child and say something like: “Here are some toys; you can play with whatever you like.” Close the door, sit down and watch your child play.

It’s important that you don’t interrupt or intervene; just observe and only become as involved as your child requests. It’s also important that you be fully present, watching and responding, but not taking any initiative. When you don’t interrupt, but stay as focused and mindful as possible, something special evolves and the opportunity arises for you to learn a lot about your child and yourself through observing how your child uses that time. If you find it’s hard for you, don’t worry. It usually takes a few attempts before parents can do this without stepping in, because it’s second nature for them to instruct, teach and question.

Try this and surly you will enjoy it!

(The writer is an occupational therapist.)