Is your child a Disney fan? Now they can take these drawing classes online

Learn to draw these Disney characters like a professional. (Source: Express Archives) Learn to draw these Disney characters like a professional. (Source: Express Archives)

Who said home-time has to be boring? With just the resources, your child can be kept engrossed for hours. You can bring the Disney magic alive in your house now. It has recently compiled a list of free drawing/doodling classes for children and adults. All of these classes are done by Disney character artists, so you have the chance to learn from the best hands — all while sitting in the comfort of your house.

In fact, most of your favourite characters — like Mickey Mouse, Genie, Olaf, among others — can come alive in these workshops. The classes can last anytime between 10 and 20 minutes, and you only need a sketch book, a pencil and an eraser for this. While your child can use the time resourcefully, you can do with a bit of school-time nostalgia.

Drawing Mickey Mouse

While the beloved mouse has evolved over the years, there’s no matching the 1920s one. Watch this video to learn how to draw Walt Disney’s own and original version.

Drawing Daisy Duck

This one is a classic character, too. She is elegant and her bow steals the show. Would you like to learn how to draw this one?

Drawing Genie From Aladdin

Genie from Aladdin is everyone’s favourite. Watch this video and learn how you can draw him like a professional. And then, maybe you can tape him to the fridge on to your bedroom window.

Besides the aforementioned characters, Disney is also teaching you how to bring to life its many princesses. From Rapunzel to Jasmine and Snow White, you will find these tutorials on YouTube.

Check out some of the videos here:

So, which Disney character will you be making your child draw today?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd