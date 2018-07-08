DIY: Make a sheep with earbuds!

Get crafty! Get crafty!

Kids love getting their hands dirty, letting their creative juices flow! How about joining them for some fun and play to create this beautiful little sheep?

By Kanika Suri

Are the kids getting restless with nothing to do? Turn a dull day lively with some earbuds, paper and fevicol! Get crafty with the kids, making this cute little sheep within minutes. And you don’t have to make just make one!

STEP 1

We require paper, scissors, earbuds, ice-cream sticks, red ribbon, thread, pen, pencil, tube of Fevicol. Cut a white sheet of paper in an oval shape to make the body of the sheep. Cut another small oval shape for the head. Use ice-cream sticks to make legs of the same size. Make a bow with a ribbon, to be placed on the sheep’s head.

STEP 2

Cut the earbuds from both ends. Put glue on the paper to make the body and cover the area with earbuds in a fan-like pattern, till the whole body of the sheep is covered. In the same way, use earbuds to make the hair of the sheep.

STEP 3

After you finish the body and the head, stick the ribbon on the head and draw the eyes and nose of the sheep. Now, attach the head and the legs to the sheep.

Your very own sheep is ready! How about giving it a name?