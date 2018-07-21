DIY: Make a terrarium with your child

A no-mess terrarium! A no-mess terrarium!

Trying to raise a child with green fingers? Get them to make a terrarium, without getting their hands dirty, pulling up weeds from the soil! Here’s an easy way to make a fuss-free terrarium, using indoor plants, which can be your child’s pet project. All you need is some free time, a pair of scissors and simple accessories!

By Kanika Suri

STEP ONE

Here’s what you and your child need to make your terrarium:

Any indoor plant

Old tin box

Transparent, A4 size plastic sheet (you can get one at any stationary shop)

Scissors

Pencil

Glue gun

Small white pebbles

Magnet

A little moss (optional)

STEP 2

Use the scissors to cut the plastic sheet at around the same size as the opening of the tin box. Then cut it into half. Stick the sheet with either a glue gun (it’s going to be hot, so be careful!) or with tape. Now, put in the pebbles and some moss.

STEP 3

Now that the pebbles and moss are ready, add the indoor plants that you have chosen. Once you’re done, stick a magnet to the back, so that you can pin it on your refrigerator. Sprinkle some water. Keep the plant moist (not wet) and make your indoor plant last!