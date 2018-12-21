Make this DIY Christmas tree craft with your child

Toggle Menu Sections
Christmas 2018: This is the perfect time for some do-it-yourself fun with the kids, who love cutting paper and using glue to create magical shapes. Get creative making stars, ornaments to decorate the tree. Children will get a sense of pride and achievement seeing the handmade decorations on the festive tree. Here, we show how you can make a paper tree and decorations.

By Kanika Suri

In the festive spirit, have fun making this Christmas tree decoration with your child.

For the Christmas tree

Things required:

Coloured paper, ribbon, shiny paper for the star, ruler, glue, cellophane tape.

Cut square of different sizes 7 “, 6″, 5″, 4” of dark green, light green and red paper.

This is what you need to get started.

Make cones out of all the papers. You will require about six to seven sheets of each colour. Now, stick the cones together, starting from the bottom with the largest cone and ending with the smallest on top. After sticking all the cones now make a star and stick it. You can attach a ribbon, so that you can use it to hang on the tree.

Get ready for some crafting.

For the ornament:

Things required:

Paper, thread, beads, scissors, pencil, glue.

Keep these handy for your craft.

Cut circles from the coloured paper. Fold the circular paper into half and stick one side on to the next circle. Bead the thread and glue it in the centre before sticking the last circle on top.

Christmas tree decoration.

Your Christmas tree craft is now ready. Have fun!

