Make this DIY Christmas tree craft with your child

By Kanika Suri

Advertising

In the festive spirit, have fun making this Christmas tree decoration with your child.

For the Christmas tree

Things required:

Coloured paper, ribbon, shiny paper for the star, ruler, glue, cellophane tape.

Cut square of different sizes 7 “, 6″, 5″, 4” of dark green, light green and red paper.

Advertising

Make cones out of all the papers. You will require about six to seven sheets of each colour. Now, stick the cones together, starting from the bottom with the largest cone and ending with the smallest on top. After sticking all the cones now make a star and stick it. You can attach a ribbon, so that you can use it to hang on the tree.

For the ornament:

Things required:

Paper, thread, beads, scissors, pencil, glue.

Cut circles from the coloured paper. Fold the circular paper into half and stick one side on to the next circle. Bead the thread and glue it in the centre before sticking the last circle on top.

Your Christmas tree craft is now ready. Have fun!