This Diwali, read these short stories based on mythology with kids

Diwali 2019 short stories: A festival is an ideal occasion to take a break from work and other commitments and spend quality time with kids. And what’s a better way to do so than telling them stories they would love to hear? Here are some stories based on Ramayana that parents can read with kids on the occasion of Diwali.

When Rama returns home

After 14 long years of exile Rama, Sita and Lakshmana will finally return to Ayodhya. Rama, along with Lakshman and Hanuman, rescue Sita from the hands of Ravana who had abducted her. Sita is excited to reunite with her husband but is only met with disapproval and frank surprise, now that she has lived away from him for so long. Rama tells her he has done his duty and now she is free to live as she chooses, and that this is where they should part ways. Sita takes the chastity test on a funeral pyre and comes out unharmed. This delights Ram. Hanuman is immediately sent to Ayodhya to inform about the return of the king and queen. The city is decked up with lights. When the exiled royals reach the city, they find it gleaming with lamps.

Read the story here. (Excerpted from The Homecoming by Swapna Dutta, published by Hachette India)

Valmiki’s chance encounter with Narada

Valmiki, as we know him, was not always the revered sage. His original name was Ratnakara, a highway robber.

One day, Ratnakara is waiting behind a bush for his next victim when a sage passes by him. He has a tambura and Ratnakara thinks the sage must be carrying something valuable inside it. When he confronts the sage, the latter says he is Narada from Lord Vishnu’s house. Narada explains to him that robbery is a sin. Narada asks him to go home and find out if his family will be ready to bear the burden of this sin with him. When he finds out the truth, he runs back to Narada and falls at his feet. Narada asks him to chant the word Rama repeatedly. He fails; the sage asks him to try saying ‘Mara’. Ratnakara sits in a comfortable place and begins chanting. Soon, he is able to say ‘Rama’. Years pass by and an anthill begins growing around the place he sat. Soon, he comes to be known as Valmiki or the man within the valmika, an anthill.

Read the story here. (Excerpted from The Upside-Down King: Unusual Tales about Rama and Krishna by Sudha Murty, published by Puffin)

When Ravana refuses to die

It is the final day of Ramlila, and something strange happens on stage. Ravana wakes up from where he was lying dead and resumes his attack. The audience watches in utter amazement as Ravana begins to pound Rama on the head. This leads to further commotion. Looks like Ravana wasn’t paid his dues from last year’s performance.

Read the story here. (Excerpted from Ravana Refuses to Die by Rustom Dadachanji, published by Duckbill)

The best Hanuman

Anita is gearing up for Dussehra. Her older brother Mohan will also be returning home from work soon and will then take her to Ramlila. Meanwhile, her friend Veena shows up but Anita does not seem to like her so much. Veena insists on getting Ravana and Hanuman masks. Something happens between the two and Anita finds out that Veena is not bad, she is actually the best Hanuman.

Read the story here. (Excerpted from Friendship Stories by Deepa Agarwal, published by Scholastic India)

