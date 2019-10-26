Diwali 2019: Make these DIY lights with your kids

By Kanika Suri

Advertising

It’s Diwali and nothing can be more fun than making your own light decorations. Here are two super simple DIY crafts that you can practice with your child. Go ahead, make as many as you want!

1. Diwali candle decoration

Brighten up your Diwali table decorations with decorating your candles with your kids. Here are step by step instructions.

Step 1: Things you need

· White or any other plain candle

· Gota (thick or thin)

Advertising

· Any kind of decoration, which is readily available in the market during Diwali

· Thin double tape

Step 2:

Put the thin double tape around the candle according to the thickness of the gota. You can also use any coloured ribbons also, but gota brightens up the look for Diwali.

Step 3:

Stick the gota tightly. Stick the decoration in the middle of the candle and it’s ready to use. You can make different heights of candles and this will look pretty on your dining table or centre-table.

2. Glitter tea-light holder

Brighten up your house making these glitter tea-light holders with your kids.

Step 1: Things you need

· Plain glass tea light holder (you can also use old shot glasses or any glass)

· Thin double tape

· Scissors

· Glitter of different colours

Step 2:

Take the double tape and put it around the tea-light holder. You can create any pattern you want.

Step 3:

Take glitter in a bowl and remove the double tape upper covering. Pour glitter till it’s fully covered with glitter.

Brush off the excess glitter. Then start with another colour of glitter.

Your DIY candle decorations are ready!

Advertising

Also Read| Diwali 2019: Try these DIY crafts with your child