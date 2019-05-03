6 digital parenting books that tell you how to manage screen time

With our lives centred around technology, parents are now facing more challenges in raising their kids in the digital age. These interesting books on digital parenting can help you understand how to regulate your child’s screen-time and boost family relationships:

Screen Time in the Mean Time: A Parenting Guide to Get Kids and Teens Internet Safe by Tracy Bennett

In this book, psychologist and university professor Dr Bennett gives you an insight into the impact of screen time on children through relevant researches. The book also suggests positive techniques to strengthen family relationships while managing screen time.

Screen Time: How Electronic Media–From Baby Videos to Educational Software–Affects Your Young Child by Lisa Guernsey

Author and mother to two daughters who are growing up in the digital age, Guernsey wondered about the influence of television on them. This led her to interview a lot of parents, researchers and psychologists, among others. In this book, the author focuses on infants to five-year-olds and explores how television has an impact on play and language development, and how to choose age-appropriate videos.

You’re Missing It! by Tiffani Thiessen

Thiessen and husband Brady Smith’s new book weaves a tale around what happens when people are glued to their phones. It is a reminder for parents to slow down and cherish the time spent together as a family.

Digital Parenting Handbook to Your Tech-Driven Kids by Katy Toma

This book answers all of your questions about how excess screen time can affect children while suggesting ways to control their online activity.

The Art of Screen Time: How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media and Real Life by Anya Kamenetz

As the title itself suggests, in this book, the author and mother of two children surveys a number of parents and puts forward a simple way to moderate technology in your child’s life, to create a balanced and happy family life with and without screens.

The Tech-Wise Family: Everyday Steps for Putting Technology in Its Proper Place by Andy Crouch

For those parents who feel their family time has been compromised owing to technology, this book offers a way forward to reclaim real day-to-day life in a world of devices.