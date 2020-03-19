Here are some storytelling podcasts to keep your child busy

If your kid is being particularly cranky, these podcasts can come to your rescue. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If your kid is being particularly cranky, these podcasts can come to your rescue. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With you and your kids locked up in the house, to stay safe and healthy during the coronavirus scare, it is natural for both parties to get bored. As such, it is important to find new activities that you can do together. While reading story books is encouraged, you can also listen to stories in bed, along with your tot. It will keep them both interested and educated. Some of these stories are written for children and tailormade for them to enjoy.

Here is a list of some interesting podcasts that you can check out today; read on.

Dadi Nani

As the name suggests, the short stories on this podcast are what Indian grandmothers are famous for. Who would not love to spend quality time with their grannies and listen to interesting tales? As the description reads, the podcast is by an Indian grandmother whose grandchildren cannot always be with her. So, she sends them these stories as a podcast, so she can always be with them.

Storynory

Another interesting podcast channel, this one is for kids aged 6 to 13 years. Here. you will find everything under one roof: from original content, to fairy tales, and educational audio to poems and music. Tune in to this one if you find your child particularly cranky on any of the days. The podcast is narrated by Natasha Gostwick, and is famous in many countries.

These podcasts are both interesting and educational. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) These podcasts are both interesting and educational. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Sesame Street

Featuring the “furry and lovable muppets” of Sesame Street, this podcast is quite a treat. It is a weekly podcast that introduces kids to the endearing world of Elmo and friends. If you want your kids to stay keep busy while you quickly finish off other tasks, then this podcast is what you should be tuning in to.

Books That Speak

How do you make kids fall in love with books? You give them a book to read, but you also make them listen to Books That Speak. This is a great way to introduce kids to the world of stories, both listening and reading. The stories are narrated in Hindi, English, Marathi and Gujrati by host Asawari Doshi.

Circle Round

The interesting bit about this podcast is that it is created and produced by parents of young children. It is essentially for kids between the age group of 4 and 10 years. A selection of stories from around the world are explored in 10 to 20-minute long episodes, where issues like persistence, kindness and generosity are discussed.

Baalgatha

Want to go back to the good old classics? Tune in to this podcast that narrates stories from the Panchatantra and Jataka Tales.

