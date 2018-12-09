7 cookbooks inspired by children’s books

Whether it’s the Famous Five, Harry Potter, Paddington or Gruffalo, some children’s books are known as much for the plot as for the delicious dishes they feature. Here are some cookbooks, filled with recipes of magical dishes from these books. Get ready to rustle up some scotch eggs, Gruffalo Crumble, sticky marmalade sausages and more.

Five Go Feasting: Famously Good Recipes by Josh Sutton

For all of who grew up reading Enid Blyton’s The Famous Five series, the adventures of Julian, Dick, Anne, George and Timmy were as memorable as some of the food they ate. So, now grown up fans of the series can use this cookbook to recreate as many as 80 treats, including scotch eggs, ginger beer, sticky gingerbread, ham and mustard sandwiches and marmalade apple pie. Published by Hachette India, the recipes come with illustrations and quotes from the stories.

Jolly Good Food by Enid Blyton and Allegra McEveedy

If recipes from The Famous Five aren’t enough, there’s Jolly Good Food: A Children’s Cookbook Inspired by the Stories of Enid Blyton. Look forward to Breakfast with the Naughtiest Girl, Elevenses in the Secret Seven’s Shed, Picnicking with the Famous Five, Teatime Treats Up the Faraway Tree, Midnight Feasts at Malory Towers and Suppers on Secret Island. Published by Hachette India, the 40 recipes include Brilliant Breakfast Biscuits, Jam Sponge Cake, Melt-in-the-Mouth Meringues, Toffee for Moon Face and lots more. A great collection to inspire adults and children too!

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory

Molly’s Meat Pies, Kreacher’s French Onion Soup, Pumpkin Pasties (a Hogwarts Express classic) and Harry’s favourite Treacle Tart are just some of the 150 magical recipes included in this cookbook, which is for “wizards and non-wizards alike”. Cook up some treats and snuggle up with the Harry Potter book or movie and you’re all set for a great time with the kids!

Gruffalo Crumble and Other Recipes by Howard Hughes

Inspired by the iconic children’s book by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler, these simple recipes are ideal for getting kids into the kitchen with you. Next time you settle down to read the Gruffalo or Gruffalo’s Child with the kids, try and whip up some Gruffalo Crumble, Owl Ice-cream, Scrambled Snake or Roasted Fox!

Paddington’s Cookery Book by Michael Bond and R.W. Alley

If all the talk about Paddington’s magical marmalade had you slurping, dig into this family cookbook with great recipes like sticky marmalade sausages, bear-shaped cookies, fizzy jelly and Aunt Lucy’s guacamole. Taking inspiration from dishes across the world, it’s the perfect gift or collector’s item for the Paddington fan.

Nancy Drew Cookbook by Carolyn Keene

Tween detectives tend to get hungry and there’s nothing better than some Nancy Drew-inspired treats to satisfy those cravings. This cookbook contains over a hundred recipes, which include Detective Burgers, Phantom Eggs, Sleuth Soup and Double Jinx Salad.

The Secret Garden Cookbook by Amy Coder

The cookbook is inspired by Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden, the classic that tells the story of Mary, a lonely little girl who nurtures her spirit and health as she tends to a secret garden. The wholesome recipes, adapted by culinary historian Amy Coder from traditional Victorian dishes, come with trivia on customs and foods of the time. Put on the apron and cook a hearty porridge or robust currant buns and roasted potatoes and eggs.