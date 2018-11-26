Constitution Day 2018: Introduce your kids to these books

Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of Constitution of India. On this occasion, here’s our pick of some books that you can introduce to your kids to understand how the Constitution came into being and what it stands for.

Advertising

We the Children of India by Leila Seth (Age: 8+)

In this book, late Chief Justice Leila Seth tackled concepts and explained the Preamble to the Constitution of India in a manner every young reader can grasp and enjoy. Seth’s explanation is accompanied by numerous photographs and rich illustrations for better reader experience.

A Children’s History of India by Subhadra Sen Gupta (Age: 8+)

This book takes the reader through the rich history of India, right from the ancient to the post-colonial period, while explaining the concept of nation and how the Constitution of India was framed.

Bhimrao Ambedkar: The Boy Who Asked Why by Sowmya Rajendran (Age: 5+)

This book shares anecdotes from Bhimrao Ambedkar’s life, centred around the ‘whys’ of caste discrimination and untouchability, which later shaped the ideas for the Indian Constitution that he drafted as India’s first Law Minister.

Babasaheb Ambedkar (Amar Chitra Katha) (Age: 6+)

This book introduces the reader to BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution of India, and narrates his fight against oppression and injustice.