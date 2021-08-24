Comic book for kids to spread awareness on the endangered Nilgiri Tahr

Earlier today, a first-of-its-kind comic book — authored by Arthy Muthanna Singh and Mamta Nainy — on the lesser-known species of the Nilgiris, the endangered Tahr, was launched by World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF).

A press release states that WWF India, along with its ambassadors Viswanathan Anand and Madhura Visweswaran launched the book, ‘Valli’s Nilgiri Adventures‘. It will be available for children in both English and Tamil languages.

The Nilgiri Tahr is said to be the only mountain ungulate in southern India, among the 12 species present in the country. A large part of the population has disappeared, and the existing ones are under severe stress due to habitat loss and hunting.

Per the release, ‘Valli’s Nilgiri Adventures‘ is an engaging comic filled with colourful illustrations and a captivating storyline. Valli, the main character, is a school-going girl, who visits the Nilgiris on an educational trip with her classmates.

The book is essentially her experiences, as she travels through the forests, sighting wildlife, including the elusive Nilgiri Tahr, the state animal of Tamil Nadu.

The book launch is part of WWF India’s year-long campaign to raise awareness among kids, youth and the general public about the Nilgiri Tahr.

“When WWF India first briefed us about co-authoring a book on the Nilgiris, with a focus on the state animal of Tamil Nadu the Nilgiri Tahr, I was over the moon with excitement. To co-author a book about the same region where I had grown up as a child was a dream come true! Valli’s Nilgiri Adventures traces many parts of my childhood — the Todas, the Ooty chocolates, the treks up the Blue hills, the wildlife that was such an important part of who I am today,” Arthy Muthanna Singh was quoted as saying.

“We have tried to give our young, impressionable readers a true feel of the wonderful Nilgiris – the wildlife, the forests, the clean air, the tea gardens, the famous Ooty chocolates, etc. We were lucky to have Aniruddha Mukherjee as the illustrator. He made the book extra special with his vivid water-colour renditions,” Mamta Nainy, the co-author of the comic book, said.

While launching the book, Viswanathan Anand said “making the younger generation more aware and mindful of their surroundings and nature is the best way to conserve it”, and Madhura Visweswaran added that she “believes children are shaped into better citizens at schools, and books play a major role in transforming [their] personality”.

